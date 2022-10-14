Read full article on original website
Why care at home belongs in health equity strategies
Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed dramatic acceleration in the movement of more healthcare into the home. With healthcare leaders estimating 20-30% of all Medicare spending could shift to the home in the next few years, that momentum is continuing in spite of sluggish permanent payer incentives. Moving...
Report: What drives consumers to MA plans and others to traditional Medicare
Many consumers choose Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for the wider breadth of benefits, while others choose traditional Medicare for more choice in providers, a new report showed. The Commonwealth Fund survey was released Monday, two days after the beginning of open enrollment for Medicare. It analyzed responses from 1,605 adults...
Healthcare still has a few years to go before price transparency data makes an impact, Turquoise Health CEO says
The healthcare industry is still getting a grip on how to comply with federal price transparency rules that would help patients make sense of its vast and complex pricing data, so it still has a few more years to go before this information actually becomes useful for patients. That’s according...
Viome Life Sciences snags $67M to expand DTC pipeline of at-home tests and wellness products
Biotechnology company Viome Life Sciences will be expanding its development of direct-to-consumer diagnostic tests and wellness products after receiving $67 million in series C funding, the startup announced Tuesday. Bellevue, Washington-based Viome sells at-home testing and health products to address chronic diseases, cancer and aging. This includes its gut microbiome...
