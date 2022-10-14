Read full article on original website
Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 17-23
Danse Macabre 7: A Gothic Halloween Party. Sun., Oct. 23. 7 p.m. Black Forge Coffee House II. 701 Chartiers Ave., Mckees Rocks. $20-25. nightskyprod.com. Who says you can’t get rowdy on a Sunday night? This gothic Halloween event features Brooklyn-based musical duo Charming Disaster, Chicago’s Thanatos, and Dave Dramedy from Los Angeles, plus tarot card readings, performance art, and more.
pghcitypaper.com
Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing Co. 956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc. Craving some treats with a side of booze? Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop announced a new vegan food and art pop-up on its Instagram page called Sweet Horror, featuring a collaboration pairing three baked goods with a flight of three Voodoo Brewing Co. beers. On Sun., Oct. 23, try the Wynona's Big Brown Ale with an orange marmalade pop-tart, a White Magick of the Sun with a lady lock cookie, and a Pumpkin Cider with a pumpkin roll. The flights will be limited and are available for $15.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
thepittsburgh100.com
This spooky season, cozy up with a horror novel set in Western PA
Stephen Chbosky, the Pittsburgh native known for his highly acclaimed book, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” released his second Pennsylvania-set novel, “Imaginary Friend,” in 2019. The tense story follows a boy named Christopher, who’s tasked with a mission that will determine the fate of his...
Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
'Start Up' episode featuring New Kensington set for next month
A premiere has been set for the episode of a PBS series focusing on the revitalization of downtown New Kensington. The episode of “Start Up” will be shown at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at Voodoo Brewery, 956 Fifth Ave. The show’s host, Gary Bredow, and his crew filmed...
Toys R Us returns to the Pittsburgh area; here’s where
PITTSBURGH — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys R Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. The toy store giant filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all locations the following year as declining...
theincline.com
🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger
Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
pghcitypaper.com
Mid-pilot report shows MovePGH encourages car alternatives
A new report from the City of Pittsburgh found residents are making use of alternative transit modes one year into its MovePGH mobility initiative. Between July 2021 to July 2022, the city recorded. more than half a million Spin e-scooter trips, 82,000 trips on POGOH bikes, 8,100 Zipcar trips, and...
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry
Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
Clues surface in missing PA woman case
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing
Update (10/18/22): The Penguins’ developers characterized demands for a parking surcharge to benefit Hill District residents as out of touch with economic realities during a community meeting Monday. The meeting was held between the Buccini/Pollin Group [BPG] and registered community organizations in the Hill District. About 110 online attendees heard discussion of the proposed development […] The post Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pghcitypaper.com
Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group
This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
pghcitypaper.com
Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig
A gray-ish brown guinea pig previously reported to be living in a patch of brush next to the Monongahela River has been rescued by a group of volunteers, according to one of the group’s leaders. Alicia Wentzel, who previously spoke with Pittsburgh City Paper about the months-long quest to...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting Buffalo Bill’s House from “Silence of the Lambs” in Perryopolis, PA
There are many fun and unique places to stay the night in Pennsylvania, but there is only one place where you can stay in the home of a fictional serial killer: Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis. Buffalo Bill was the main antagonist of the film “The Silence of the...
Dr. Oz makes Butler County campaign stop
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — About three weeks ahead of Election Day, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop at Domenico’s in Butler County Monday. He was joined by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas. The visit comes as the race between...
