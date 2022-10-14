ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reimer installed as president of Midland Board of Realtors

Christina Reimer was installed as 2023 president of the Midland Board of Realtors on Oct. 13 and began her MBOR presidential term immediately following the ceremonies. Reimer is a real estate salesperson of RE/MAX of Midland and has held continuous membership with the Midland Board of Realtors, Michigan Realtors, and National Association of Realtors since 2006.
MLive

Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back

FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Meet the candidates running for Evart school board

EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023

Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI

