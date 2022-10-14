Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Reimer installed as president of Midland Board of Realtors
Christina Reimer was installed as 2023 president of the Midland Board of Realtors on Oct. 13 and began her MBOR presidential term immediately following the ceremonies. Reimer is a real estate salesperson of RE/MAX of Midland and has held continuous membership with the Midland Board of Realtors, Michigan Realtors, and National Association of Realtors since 2006.
recordpatriot.com
District 7: Midland County Commission candidates respond to questions by Midland Daily News
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four Republican Commissioners are being challenged in the general election for a seat on the Midland County Board. One of the incumbents include Scott Noesen of District 7. Midland County residents will vote for not more than one candidate...
Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back
FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
recordpatriot.com
Meet the candidates running for Evart school board
EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
recordpatriot.com
Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023
Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies expands sweet business with new Bay City store
BAY CITY, MI — Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is expanding its sweet business with a new Bay City location. The gourmet cookie bakery’s newest store opened in August at 111 N. Linn St., near Midland Street, in Bay City. Heidi’s offers more than 50 types of cookies,...
abc12.com
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
