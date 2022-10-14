Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Push to pardon Kentucky residents convicted of marijuana possession
Criminal justice reform advocates in the Commonwealth are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to decriminalize marijuana possession. The request follows President Joe Biden's announcement of mass pardons at the federal level for people who were convicted of carrying marijuana. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, explained state decriminalization policies would ensure Kentuckians with...
wsiu.org
After Black infant mortality surged in Kansas, birth workers jumped into action
Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done,” she said. “And I have a master’s degree.”. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kansas, Jones-Foxx teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than White children.
