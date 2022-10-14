Read full article on original website
Yuma County Former Democratic Official and Neighbor Sentenced in Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
The former Democratic mayor of San Luis, Arizona and a neighbor were sentenced Thursday for their involvement in ballot harvesting. Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in jail. Alma Yadira Juarez, who was caught handling the ballots with the former mayor, was sentenced to a year of probation.
El Centro Elementary school district candidates
When voting, one of the main topics is education and on November 8th the community will choose the two candidates to fill up the two trustee spot. The post El Centro Elementary school district candidates appeared first on KYMA.
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library
The City of El Centro will host a grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony of their new library. The post City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library appeared first on KYMA.
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles
The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Pet Talk: Meet Sarah
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a 4-year-old female American staffordshire terrier who enjoys spending time with people. Sarah is very lovable and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, likes to be petted, and gives kisses. Sarah is treat motivated which makes...
YFD responded to emergency calls and provide rules of the road
During Fire Prevention Week, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to 341 emergency calls. The post YFD responded to emergency calls and provide rules of the road appeared first on KYMA.
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
Arizona Western aims for a double-dose of regular season soccer titles
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday night is primed for the next step toward another championship season for Arizona Western College athletics - once again on the soccer pitch. Both men's and women's Matador soccer teams have an opportunity to snag a regular season title in the same night with...
Comfortable start to our week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a pleasant start to the week with temperatures trending in the 80s and remaining below-normal. High pressure is building over the Southwest, which will filter us much drier air and no rain is expected through Thursday. Winds will strengthen over the next few days...
