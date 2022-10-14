ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

kyma.com

Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
EL CENTRO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why

The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles

The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Sarah

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a 4-year-old female American staffordshire terrier who enjoys spending time with people. Sarah is very lovable and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, likes to be petted, and gives kisses. Sarah is treat motivated which makes...
YUMA, AZ
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona Western aims for a double-dose of regular season soccer titles

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday night is primed for the next step toward another championship season for Arizona Western College athletics - once again on the soccer pitch. Both men's and women's Matador soccer teams have an opportunity to snag a regular season title in the same night with...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Comfortable start to our week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a pleasant start to the week with temperatures trending in the 80s and remaining below-normal. High pressure is building over the Southwest, which will filter us much drier air and no rain is expected through Thursday. Winds will strengthen over the next few days...
YUMA, AZ

