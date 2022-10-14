ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Watch: Vehicle on Parkway East almost made an accident even worse

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfzaF_0iZKoSbO00

Saturday is National Move-Over day.

Triple-A says the day is to remind motorists in Pennsylvania to move over and slow down when they see a vehicle with flashing lights or emergency crews on the scene of an incident.

On average, 24 emergency responders are killed by vehicles each while responding to incidents, according to Triple-A.

“The dangers associated with working along the roadside are real, but deaths like these can be avoided if drivers will pay close attention to what is going on around them,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “Slowing down and moving over is not only the law, it can also be the difference between life and death for these workers.”

A good example of how dangerous not slowing down near a disabled vehicle or accident was caught on camera by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin on Friday morning.

Around 4:30 Friday morning, Griffin was on his way to a remote for the Big K Morning Show when he came across an accident on the Parkway East just outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnels toward Monroeville.

The vehicle can be seen in the video turned the wrong way after the accident in the left-hand passing lane.

At about the :30 mark of the video, a dark-colored vehicle quickly approaches the accident scene, quickly puts on its brakes and swirls around the damaged vehicle to continue on its way.

Luckily, the car didn’t add to the accident, making the situation more serious.

Griffin checked with those involved and they told him they were okay.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash

Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler City Police locate missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy