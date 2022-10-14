Read full article on original website
USMCSpartan.Ret
4d ago
Can’t even follow the intent of a law, yea, that’s the kind of person we want as Sheriff !
Reply(10)
14
Spic
4d ago
crooks not allowed to put on a cop uniform. She has several official reports on her. Officially. She has a vendetta up her sleeve.
Reply
6
Carol Turbeville Reynolds
3d ago
TK Waters is our man. We do not want any democrats in office. Take a look at all the cities that have high crime rates. All democrats.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The city of Jacksonville has reached what’s become a grim milestone, recording its 100th murder case of the year, and Monday’s case could be No. 101. According to News4JAX records, the 100 murders are among 129 total homicides we’ve recorded. Last year at this same time, the city had reached 90 murders out of 108 homicides.
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
News4Jax.com
Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
News4Jax.com
Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck. Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.
Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
New photos released after weekend officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released new photos after this weekend's officer involved shooting. Police provided several photographs which allegedly show the firearm used by the suspect to shoot at the responding officers and the officer’s patrol vehicle, which was struck by one of the suspect’s bullets.
Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
Jacksonville police investigating after man shot in his side in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his side in the Brentwood area on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 400 block of Birch Street and found a man in his early 50s had been wounded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >>>...
Person shot in calf in Oceanway area, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot near the Oceanway Community Center on Saturday afternoon. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sago Ave. in reference to a dispute. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Action News Jax
USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
News4Jax.com
First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Becoming Collegiate Academy — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — in North Jacksonville. This is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The event began at 10 a.m. and Founder Cameron Frazier shared some words of wisdom....
News4Jax.com
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder after exchange of gunfire with Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Ervin, 34, is facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home Sunday afternoon on Edgewood Avenue. According to police, Ervin shot at...
News4Jax.com
17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver who led police on an 8-mile chase last week from the Paxon area down Roosevelt Boulevard before he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Ortega is 17 years old, according to an arrest report. The report shows the driver, Marquis Felton, is facing a...
Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
Action News Jax
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 36