Jacksonville, FL

USMCSpartan.Ret
4d ago

Can’t even follow the intent of a law, yea, that’s the kind of person we want as Sheriff !

Spic
4d ago

crooks not allowed to put on a cop uniform. She has several official reports on her. Officially. She has a vendetta up her sleeve.

Carol Turbeville Reynolds
3d ago

TK Waters is our man. We do not want any democrats in office. Take a look at all the cities that have high crime rates. All democrats.

News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The city of Jacksonville has reached what’s become a grim milestone, recording its 100th murder case of the year, and Monday’s case could be No. 101. According to News4JAX records, the 100 murders are among 129 total homicides we’ve recorded. Last year at this same time, the city had reached 90 murders out of 108 homicides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
News4Jax.com

Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Becoming Collegiate Academy — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — in North Jacksonville. This is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The event began at 10 a.m. and Founder Cameron Frazier shared some words of wisdom....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

