targetedonc.com
Pothuri Reviews First-line PARP Inhibition in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discussed the use of PARP inhibitors to treat first-line advanced ovarian cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is first-line maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer?. POTHURI: It is treatment given to patients who’ve achieved a remission after their initial treatment, which is surgery and...
ascopost.com
Researchers Discover Predictive Biomarker of Response to Therapy in Patients With Microsatellite-Stable Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Researchers have unmasked mutations in the RNF43 gene as predictive biomarkers of a response to treatment with anti-BRAF/EGFR combination therapy in patients with microsatellite-stable BRAF V600E–mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Data showed that patients with tumors harboring loss-of-function mutations in RNF43 responded favorably to a dual BRAF/EGFR blockade and achieved improved progression-free as well as overall survival rates, according to a new study published by Élez et al in Nature Medicine.
targetedonc.com
Evaluating Effective Treatment Options and Strategies for Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
At the 2022 NCCN annual congress, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed different strategies that can be effective as second-line treatments in various patients who have relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Finding the right treatment for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in the second-line setting can be difficult, as there currently is...
ScienceBlog.com
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
ascopost.com
Neoadjuvant Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy in Centrally Located Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In a Chinese single-center phase II trial reported in JAMA Surgery, Wu et al found neoadjuvant intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) followed by hepatectomy could be an effective treatment option in patients with centrally located hepatocellular carcinoma. Study Details. In the study, 38 patients enrolled between December 2014 and January 2019 at...
reviewofoptometry.com
Seven Nonretinal Diabetic Ocular Complications
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Diabetes, as...
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
ascopost.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Risk of Pancreatic Cancer
In a single-center case-control study reported as a research letter in JAMA Oncology, Peeri et al found that women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may be at an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Study Details. The study involved data from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) Pancreatic Tumor...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Neoadjuvant Versus Adjuvant Therapy Presentation: October 1, 2022
Surgery alone may not be an effective treatment approach for patients with lung cancer due to potential microscopic cancer spread — or micrometastatic disease, which opens up the conversation to using therapies before or after surgery to possibly improve the cure rate, according to an expert. “We are accepting...
ajmc.com
Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
targetedonc.com
Sequential Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Shows OS Benefit in BRAF+ Melanoma
Three different sequencing schemas for immunotherapy followed by targeted therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma have shown positive survival outcomes and safety consistent with results from prior studies. Findings from the phase 2 SECOMBIT trial (NCT02631447) show sequential immunotherapy of ipilimumab (Yervoy) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) followed by the targeted...
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes mellitus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
targetedonc.com
Clinical Benefit and Safety of Avelumab/BSC Upheld With Long-Term Data From JAVELIN Bladder 100
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jeanny B. Aragon-Ching, discussed recent updates from the JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial. She also discussed ongoing research involving the novel agent EV-103 in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Since results from JAVELIN Bladder 100 (NCT02603432) were reported in 2020, avelumab (Bavencio) used...
