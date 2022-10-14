Read full article on original website
John Frederick TenCate
John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.
Michael C. Henry
Michael C. Henry (Dr. Henry to many), age 77, born July 20, 1945, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at Boersma Cottage, Resthaven, from complications of a 13 + year journey with Parkinson’s Disease. Michael was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, counselor, therapist, mentor,...
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman, age 95, of Holland passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Jayne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very involved in the Sunday School class for seniors. Jayne had a love for singing, she was in the church choir and sang many solos.
Jack E Himebook
Jack E Himebook, age 89, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Fellowship Church OPC, 435 West Main #30, Zeeland, MI 49464. A burial will occur at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
State Republicans Critical of Gubernatorial Veto on Emergency Powers Reforms
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – State lawmakers apparently have long memories. The memories of the days of “stay home, stay safe” and “safer at home” during the first few months of the COVID 19 outbreak two and a half years ago spurred the Republican-controlled state House and Senate to pass eight bills of a 30-bill package that would establish parameters on what the executive branch of government can and cannot do without legislative consent during an emergency situation such as that. Those eight bills were vetoed by Governor Whitmer last Friday, much to the dismay of first-term GOP Senator Aric Nesbitt of Lawton.
