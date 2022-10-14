Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Walking for Wellness in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville's Walking for Wellness program is back up and running. People in need of a safe place to walk indoors or want to walk during inclement weather can take part in the program at Jacksonville High School. The event is available for anyone who wants...
newschannel20.com
Springfield winter warming centers
Springfield city officials are reminding residents of where they can go to warm up as temperatures drop. Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Wed 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thurs-Fri 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun (October-April) 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Salvation Army...
newschannel20.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
newschannel20.com
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
newschannel20.com
United Way holds food truck fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way hosted a food truck fundraiser in Springfield on Tuesday. A food truck was parked outside of Marine Bank at 3120 Robbins Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public was encouraged to come and support the community by buying food for a...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
newschannel20.com
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
newschannel20.com
Cat show hosted at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a great weekend for the cat lovers in Springfield. A cat show was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. People could watch cats and kittens compete for best in show, and also a costume contest involving the cats. Cats...
newschannel20.com
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
newschannel20.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
newschannel20.com
District 186 board honors late member Mike Zimmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was an emotional night on Monday for Springfield District 186 School Board as they met for the first time since the death of board member Mike Zimmers. Board members honored the longtime educator who passed away on October 5. Zimmers' family attended the meeting...
newschannel20.com
Walk to raise awareness about human trafficking in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A worldwide anti-human trafficking group hosted a Walk for Freedom in Springfield. On Saturday, A21 hosted its 8th annual walk to raise awareness about human trafficking locally and worldwide. Community members were able to hear from local individuals fighting human trafficking and working to educate...
newschannel20.com
Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a walk in Springfield over the weekend to bring awareness to suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held an Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). People not only came out to join the fight...
newschannel20.com
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, online Children's Art Auction began on Thursday, Oct. 17. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces are up for auction. The...
newschannel20.com
Paralyzed former BMX racer rides again to promote hope
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Riding bikes to celebrate acceptance and never giving up. On Sunday, the Springfield community came together to support former BMX racer Justin Harris, 20 years after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Harris, his family, friends, and community members joined together to...
newschannel20.com
ALPLM offers sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People searching for sensory-friendly events have the chance to check out the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). It's part of the ALPLM's "Abe for All" initiative. “Everyone deserves to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s accomplishments and his continuing impact on America. That means the...
newschannel20.com
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
