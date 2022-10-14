Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Commission candidates contrast experience in forum
The two candidates vying to represent District 2 on the Grant County Board of Commissioners found common ground on several issues presented to them in Monday night’s forum, but differed in their priorities and what they saw as the greatest needs of the county. The forum, sponsored by the...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver City Museum draws statewide conference
For the first time since 2019, the New Mexico Association of Museums held a statewide conference — and for the first time in 15 years, that conference was held in Silver City. The selection of the community as the host site came in large part because of how the...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
October 17, 2022
Beloved Silver High band director Kendrick dies at 72. Dave Kendrick was a man whose effect on the Grant County community extend...... (Press Staff Photo by Jo Lutz)Stone and Lane Door of Silver City play with a multi-perso......
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Beloved Silver High band director Kendrick dies at 72
Dave Kendrick was a man whose effect on the Grant County community extended far beyond the county line, through the lives of the students he led in the Silver High School Band and his music theory courses. Mr. Kendrick, or Mr. K, as he was known at the school, died...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Unusual rain dampens another weekend here
Over the weekend, Silver City saw an unusual “weather phenomenon,” National Weather Service meteorologists said, with heavy, consistent rains particularly on Sunday. Since the summer monsoon season officially ended Sept. 30, the heavy rain was abnormal, to say the least. “Our monsoon season is the season where we...
