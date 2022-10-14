Read full article on original website
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
WWE Making Huge Promotional Push For NXT To Beat AEW
With NXT set to go head to head with AEW one more time, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE is “determined” to defeat their Elite competition. The Wednesday Night Wars kicked off in late 2019 when WWE decided to take NXT off of their own network and put it on the USA Network just weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year. The battle for ratings supremacy lasted until April 2021 when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights with Dynamite beating their wrestling competition for the majority of the year and a half that the two shows went head-to-head.
The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 10/17/22 Review
This week’s WWE Raw featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar, The Miz facing Dexter Lumis, the return of Elias and Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending the US Title against Matt Riddle. This is the Raw Deal for episode #1534 of Monday Night Raw. It’s taking place at the...
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
NXT Stars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two NXT stars have made an appearance on the main WWE roster having competed on Main Event. Ahead of the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, the company held the weekly Main Event tapings. During the show, NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner took part in singles matches. Carmelo...
NJPW Title Match Possibly Off Due To WWE
A previously advertised NJPW title match could be off the table due to developments that took place in WWE on Monday Night Raw. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their shock return to WWE to reform The O.C. with their old running buddy AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day.
Jon Moxley Comments On His Wife Renee Paquette Joining AEW
Jon Moxley has addressed his wife Renee Paquette becoming All Elite. Renee Paquette, the wife of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, is the freshest signee of All Elite Wrestling, and both of her and Moxley are ready for expansion into the company. Recently making an appearance with “Cincy 360” for...
Shane McMahon Threatened To Kill Bruce Prichard And Michael Hayes
Once upon a time, Shane McMahon wanted to kill Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes. Shane McMahon, former Executive Vice President of Global Media for WWE, allegedly threatened to murder Bruce Prichard, as well as Michael Hayes, two of the biggest executives in the company, and the threats were dished out by McMahon because Stephanie McMahon, his sister.
Update On Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE On “Big Money Deal”
A new report has shed some light on The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) returning to WWE while also being allowed to fulfill New Japan booking commitments. It was reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that Gallows & Anderson were planning on working for New Japan without a specific schedule. There were dates that were agreed upon that would keep them involved until the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom event. It is believed that they may still be able to work Wrestle Kingdom, but a lot of things can change between now and then.
Bobby Lashley Details Wrestling Through Two Major Injuries
Bobby Lashley, like many wrestlers, has wrestled hurt or with a body that’s barely held together. But Lashley’s mentality throughout his wrestling career has been to soldier on, to fight through the pain, and not have matches stopped no matter what he’s going through. He gave specific examples of this on a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling Show. “I don’t think there’s a time where I went out for any match where I thought ‘Man, I feel great,'” he said.
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
AEW To Begin Filming Behind-The-Scenes Docuseries
All Elite Wrestling is stepping into the documentary business with a new behind-the-scenes show that will feature the talent of AEW. All Elite Wrestling recently celebrated three years of their main show Dynamite, which airs Wednesdays on TBS although there’s a special Tuesday episode this week. The company also has AEW Rampage on TNT on Fridays.
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s Response to AEW All Out Fallout
Dave Meltzer isn’t the blind champion praising AEW and ignoring its flaws that many people have accused him of being. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer criticized Tony Khan’s response – or to be precise, his lack thereof – to the whole All Out controversy.
Kevin Owens Coming To NXT
Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has teased a return to his WWE roots by suggesting that he might well be part of NXT. The 18th of October edition of NXT looks set to be a big night for the brand as the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ against AEW Dynamite will be revived for one week only on a Tuesday night.
