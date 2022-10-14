Read full article on original website
Related
towntalkradio.com
Busy weekend for first responders and emergency crews in Terry County
Five vehicle accidents took place within 33 hours in Terry County, three of them within an hour and a half each other, this past weekend. The first accident reported was the Seagraves ISD activity bus and a pickup truck. At approximately 11:45 am Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident at the intersection of US 62/82 (Lubbock Rd.) and David Bailey Road. According to the TxDPS, a late model gray Ford F-150 was traveling south on 62/82 and a Seagraves ISD activities bus carrying band students to a marching contest was traveling north on 62/82. The driver of the F-150 turned east (left) at the intersection of 62/82 and David Bailey and failed to yield to the activity bus. The bus and F-150 crashed, sending the F-150 into the median facing south, and the bus ended up in the ditch next to the Bailey Toliver RV property.
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash west of Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that left 22-year-old Jesus Montoya dead west of Lovington. They say that Montoya had apparently rolled his pickup on Gill Rd. when it came to a stop in the middle of the road. He got out of the truck and was walking in the ditch […]
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
‘It all happened so fast:’ Seagraves ISD Superintendent says community came together after bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Seagraves ISD Superintendent talked with KLBK News about the bus crash that happened on Saturday on US Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Superintendent Joshua Goen was in a vehicle behind the bus and explained how the crash happened. He said the bus was on its way to the UIL Marching […]
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
City of Hobbs to install baby box at local fire station
HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs recently approved the installation of a baby box at Fire Station One. The baby box will be provided through the non-profit organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Earlier this year a Hobbs mother, Alexis Avila, threw her baby in a dumpster and hours...
KCBD
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
Hobbs News-Sun
Doggie door burglary suspect arrested
Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off. He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony. Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29,...
Comments / 1