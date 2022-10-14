ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme

A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
Here Are Top Three Altcoins To Accumulate for the Next Bull Cycle, According to InvestAnswers

A widely followed crypto analyst has revealed his top three most promising altcoins to accumulate before the next bull cycle. In a new video discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Rob from Digital Asset News, the pseudonymous host of InvestAnswers says there are three crypto assets besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) worth looking at during the current bear market.
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays

The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Cardano Update, Warns Price of ADA May Be in Trouble

A popular crypto analyst is warning Cardano holders, saying that ADA is on the verge of collapsing as bearish momentum continues to build up. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that ADA’s price may drop into the lower $0.30 range, or even much less, as it breaks one support area after another.
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means

The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable

A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Mastercard Launching New Program To Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading Services: Report

Payments giant Mastercard is reportedly launching a new program that will help banks offer crypto trading services to customers. According to a new report by CNBC, Mastercard plans to serve as a bridge between banks and blockchain infrastructure firm Paxos to make it easier for the masses to access digital assets.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Flashing Signal That Preceded 610% Rally: Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that virtual reality blockchain Decentraland (MANA) is quietly flashing an on-chain signal that has previously foreshadowed exponential rallies for the altcoin. According to Santiment, MANA’s profit/loss ratio, which compares the amount of coins sitting at a loss to those at a profit, is sitting at...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Ripple Begins Push To Bring Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain to XRP Ledger

Developers have begun testing a new sidechain on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that make the blockchain compatible with the Ethereum network. In a blog post from RippleX, a community of XRPL developers, the firm says that blockchain development company Peersyst Technology is currently testing an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible sidechain for XRPL.

