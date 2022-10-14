Read full article on original website
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme
A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
Here Are Top Three Altcoins To Accumulate for the Next Bull Cycle, According to InvestAnswers
A widely followed crypto analyst has revealed his top three most promising altcoins to accumulate before the next bull cycle. In a new video discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Rob from Digital Asset News, the pseudonymous host of InvestAnswers says there are three crypto assets besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) worth looking at during the current bear market.
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Flashing Vibes of 2018 Bear Market Collapse
A closely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin (BTC) holders, saying the king crypto’s recent price action is reminiscent of the time that preceded its collapse in 2018. Pseudonymous analyst Rager tells his 204,300 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin continues to hold support around $19,000, the demand area is...
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
Four Altcoins Erupt 173% or More in Just Seven Days As Bitcoin and Ethereum Witness Spark of Volatility
Four altcoins flying under the radar exploded by more than twice their value in just one week despite the volatile flash crash of leading crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). One of the hottest altcoins over the last seven days is GXChain (GXC), a permissionless blockchain designed to facilitate...
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Cardano Update, Warns Price of ADA May Be in Trouble
A popular crypto analyst is warning Cardano holders, saying that ADA is on the verge of collapsing as bearish momentum continues to build up. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that ADA’s price may drop into the lower $0.30 range, or even much less, as it breaks one support area after another.
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
After Accurately Forecasting 2022 Collapse, Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Smart Money Is Buying As Psychological Turning Point Arrives
About a year after accurately predicting the start of a major crash in global markets, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya says another turning point appears to be underway. In a new edition of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya says smart investors with large amounts of capital are re-entering the markets, and this...
Coinbase, Binance and FTX All Announce Support for New ‘Solana Killer’ Altcoin Project
Three of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are supporting the launch of a highly anticipated digital asset project. Coinbase, FTX, Binance and other crypto exchanges have announced support for Aptos (APT), a new layer 1 blockchain headed by developers co-founders Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching from Aptos Labs.
Top Analyst Says Breakout Rallies for Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Leave Bears in Disbelief – Here Are His Targets
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is predicting rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that he says will leave naysayers in disbelief. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 109,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has successfully broken above its diagonal resistance, a trendline that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
Mastercard Launching New Program To Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading Services: Report
Payments giant Mastercard is reportedly launching a new program that will help banks offer crypto trading services to customers. According to a new report by CNBC, Mastercard plans to serve as a bridge between banks and blockchain infrastructure firm Paxos to make it easier for the masses to access digital assets.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Flashing Signal That Preceded 610% Rally: Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that virtual reality blockchain Decentraland (MANA) is quietly flashing an on-chain signal that has previously foreshadowed exponential rallies for the altcoin. According to Santiment, MANA’s profit/loss ratio, which compares the amount of coins sitting at a loss to those at a profit, is sitting at...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
Ripple Begins Push To Bring Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain to XRP Ledger
Developers have begun testing a new sidechain on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that make the blockchain compatible with the Ethereum network. In a blog post from RippleX, a community of XRPL developers, the firm says that blockchain development company Peersyst Technology is currently testing an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible sidechain for XRPL.
Billionaire Justin Sun Optimistic About Crypto Policy in China, Says Country To Face Big Shift in Coming Months
Billionaire Justin Sun is expecting China to shift its policy on cryptocurrencies after banning the digital assets last year. In a new interview with Bloomberg TV, the founder of the Tron blockchain network says he believes a crypto policy change in China could come as early as next month. “Definitely...
