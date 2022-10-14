The government has refused to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation as food prices rise at levels not seen for 40 years.Speaking as official figures showed the CPI index had hit 10.1 per cent in September, James Cleverly said the government took its manifesto commitments "incredibly seriously".But asked whether the government would up-rate benefits the foreign secretary said the decision would be made by the Treasury down the line.Labour said the government was "generating further anxiety for people" with its ambiguity and that it was "not the way to do things".Refusing to do so would...

33 MINUTES AGO