Times News
Medicare open enrollment programs
The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Times News
Palmerton cheerleaders’ floats grab honors
Kids and adults packed the streets of Palmerton on Sunday for the town’s annual Halloween Parade. Two groups of young Bomber cheerleaders took home top large float prizes. Palmerton Booster Club flag cheerleaders dazzled the judges with their “Bombers in Wonderland” theme, earning the best overall outstanding large float honor.
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 17, 2011
A sea of 200 women wearing pink greeted guest speaker Theresa Long, RN, at the 10th Annual Ladies Night Out Breast Cancer Awareness program and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Chairing the event were Lois Richards, RN/BSN; Mary Lou McFadden, community education coordinator for the Blue...
Times News
Work on pool in Lansford continues
The Lansford borough council said last week that works continues on the borough’s pool. The project started this summer to replace leaking pipes. The pool was closed seven years ago because of the leaks. According to council President Bruce Markovich, the issue with the pool now is the skimmers.
Times News
Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Times News
Kids edge Pleasant Valley in OT
Pleasant Valley first-year head boys soccer coach Issac Blagogee had a midseason epiphany about his team. Blagogee knew he had a very young team and expected a slow process. Soon after, he realized his team could compete with any other team. In his team’s 2-1 overtime loss at Northampton Saturday...
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported the following crashes:. • A deer and a vehicle collided on the northeast extension of the turnpike on Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Police said Beverly C. Shellenberger, 63, of Lehighton, was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage southbound in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, when her vehicle struck a deer which had entered the road in front of her.
Times News
Tamaqua Police Log
• A Tamaqua man threw Chinese food at his neighbor’s door after he became upset at her for parking too close to his vehicle, borough police said. Jorge Angel Martinez Vega, 28, was cited for disorderly conduct following the 1 p.m. Sept. 12 incident on North Greenwood Street. Police...
Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Times News
Men jailed in Lansford shooting
A Philadelphia man and his son, from Lansford, have been charged in a shooting late Monday night in Lansford. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher in the case against Reinardo Mendez:. At 11:19 p.m. Monday, Nunemacher was called to handle a shooting that had...
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
Car club show raises funds for animal rescue group
The Jim Thorpe-Carbon County Pharaohs Car Club held its first show, The Barnstormer, on Sunday afternoon, with 53 vehicles registered. Pharaoh Car Clubs from Northampton, Lebanon, and Monroe counties attended. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. John Courgis, club commander, came up with...
Times News
Carbon animal shelter honors veterans in Nov.
Carbon County has always shown its appreciation for veterans. It also shows it cares for dogs. So in honor of man’s best friend and veteran appreciation, the Carbon County Animal Shelter is setting November as Veterans Appreciation month. This means that any person who served in the military and...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
