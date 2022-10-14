ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxford Eagle

Andrea Kostyal to host photo transfer workshop Oct. 22

The Oxford Art Guild is sponsoring a photo transfer workshop on Oct. 22 given by Andrea Kostyal at the Lafayette County Arena. The class will start at 9 a.m. and last 2-3 hours ,depending on the speed of the student’s work. Students will work on a 12×12 canvas, using photos provided by Kostyal.
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi

The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
TUPELO, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jane Cantrell, 90

Jane Cantrell, age 90, passed away on October 15, 2022 at the Magnolia at Oxford Commons in Oxford, MS. Jane was born on November 27, 1931, in Mathews, MO. She moved to Sikeston, MO in 1949 and began a nearly 40-year career as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. In 1952, she married Ralph B. Cantrell who preceded her in death on January 25, 1998. Jane enjoyed reading and sewing. During retirement, she and Ralph spent many of their days boating at Lake Wappapello near Poplar Bluff, MO. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Mo. In April 2018, she relocated to Oxford, MS.
OXFORD, MA
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford police arrest two people in connection to deadly shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police now have two people in custody after a deadly incident this past weekend. Seth Rokitka was arrested at about 8:30 this morning. His truck, which was seen in surveillance video, was found crashed in Marshall County. Tristan Holland was arrested yesterday in the...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Syntron Material Handling in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Syntron Material Handling in Saltillo is hiring. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with company leadership about the job. Watch his interview in the video above. Open this link to visit the company's careers webpage.
SALTILLO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Historic Preservation Commission denies demolition of historic 10th Street home

The Historic Preservation Commission denied the demolition of a property located at 1431 South 10th Street. Siting termite damage, representatives of the homeowner pleaded for permission to demolish and rebuild. While neighbors spoke at the meeting to voice their support of the demolition, the Commission ultimately decided that the damage...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Investigating Shooting Off Molly Barr Road

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital. According to OPD, there is no further threat. Unconfirmed reports...
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Suspect in custody following shooting at Molly Barr Ridge apartments

The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported the hospital, while officers took the suspect into custody where they await charges. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., but declined to...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy