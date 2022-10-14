Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Andrea Kostyal to host photo transfer workshop Oct. 22
The Oxford Art Guild is sponsoring a photo transfer workshop on Oct. 22 given by Andrea Kostyal at the Lafayette County Arena. The class will start at 9 a.m. and last 2-3 hours ,depending on the speed of the student’s work. Students will work on a 12×12 canvas, using photos provided by Kostyal.
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
Oxford Eagle
Jane Cantrell, 90
Jane Cantrell, age 90, passed away on October 15, 2022 at the Magnolia at Oxford Commons in Oxford, MS. Jane was born on November 27, 1931, in Mathews, MO. She moved to Sikeston, MO in 1949 and began a nearly 40-year career as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. In 1952, she married Ralph B. Cantrell who preceded her in death on January 25, 1998. Jane enjoyed reading and sewing. During retirement, she and Ralph spent many of their days boating at Lake Wappapello near Poplar Bluff, MO. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Mo. In April 2018, she relocated to Oxford, MS.
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
wcbi.com
Oxford police arrest two people in connection to deadly shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police now have two people in custody after a deadly incident this past weekend. Seth Rokitka was arrested at about 8:30 this morning. His truck, which was seen in surveillance video, was found crashed in Marshall County. Tristan Holland was arrested yesterday in the...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Syntron Material Handling in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Syntron Material Handling in Saltillo is hiring. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with company leadership about the job. Watch his interview in the video above. Open this link to visit the company's careers webpage.
Oxford Eagle
Historic Preservation Commission denies demolition of historic 10th Street home
The Historic Preservation Commission denied the demolition of a property located at 1431 South 10th Street. Siting termite damage, representatives of the homeowner pleaded for permission to demolish and rebuild. While neighbors spoke at the meeting to voice their support of the demolition, the Commission ultimately decided that the damage...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
Oxford Eagle
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
wtva.com
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Investigating Shooting Off Molly Barr Road
The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital. According to OPD, there is no further threat. Unconfirmed reports...
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Suspect in custody following shooting at Molly Barr Ridge apartments
The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported the hospital, while officers took the suspect into custody where they await charges. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., but declined to...
