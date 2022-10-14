ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Pacers host the Wizards for season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

North Carolina remixes classic SI cover with Hubert Davis, current squad

North Carolina is once again No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and the Tar Heels' social media team celebrated in style. To honor their 10th time atop a preseason AP poll — the most by any program — the team's official Twitter account celebrated by recreating an iconic Sports Illustrated cover from 41 years ago.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Wednesday, Oct. 18)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nuggets (-8) against Jazz: Denver opens the season with a rebuilding Utah team. A healthy Nuggets squad should win easy. 2. Colorado State (-5) over Hawaii: Rams are favored and look for their first home win. 3. Justin Thomas (16-1) to win CJ Cup: He is not the favorite but JT is always a good bet in my mind. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 8-10)
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe make their NBA title predictions

Get your popcorn ready, hoops fans. The 2022-23 NBA season has arrived. The campaign kicks off Tuesday night with a pair of matchups featuring title contenders as the Celtics host the 76ers, while the Warriors begin their quest to defend last season's title with an opening-night matchup against the Lakers.
FOX Sports

Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets announced a multiyear contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday that could be worth as much as $82 million. The team did not reveal details, but a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press it was a four-year extension with only the first season, in 2023-24, guaranteed at about $16 million.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Suns host the Mavericks to open season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener. Phoenix went 64-18 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action last season. The Suns averaged 114.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 34.8 from beyond the arc.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Nets start season at home against the Pelicans

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

AL Division Series: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed

MLB Division Series action was expected to come to a close Monday, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed after a two-and-a-half hour weather delay. The game will be Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET. Both...
CLEVELAND, OH

