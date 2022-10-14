Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nuggets (-8) against Jazz: Denver opens the season with a rebuilding Utah team. A healthy Nuggets squad should win easy. 2. Colorado State (-5) over Hawaii: Rams are favored and look for their first home win. 3. Justin Thomas (16-1) to win CJ Cup: He is not the favorite but JT is always a good bet in my mind. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 8-10)

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO