Police investigate possible attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods
The Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction and assault of a man on Sunday night. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van in the 2100 block of Lennon St. That's just off Vernier Ave. between Mack Ave. and I-94.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend. Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has uncovered new details in the arrest and termination of a Kent County deputy. Marcelo Aranda is accused of assaulting a driver outside of Lansing. A Freedom of Information Act Request reveals what happened during this violent case of road rage. The termination...
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
Detroit man charged with murder after roommate found bludgeoned to death
A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder after police allege he killed his roommate by using blunt force trauma, prosecutors said.
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a missing Detroit man who was last seen earlier this month. Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return. Willamson is described as...
Detroit police continue months-long search for suspect in early morning murder on city's west side
The search continues for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old woman on Detroit’s northwest side in early August. Detroit police are renewing their calls for tips from the public that help them find the culprit.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
65-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash On I-696 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Westbound I-696 at the Southfield exit. The crash claimed the life of a 65-year-old Rochester Hills woman. According to MSP, a passenger vehicle driver rear-ended a semi-truck driver. The car swerved into the middle lane sideways, with the passenger side facing the traffic.
Westland police searching for suspects after 2 thefts at Ace Hardware
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are wanted after two thefts at Ace Hardware in Westland. Police said both thefts happened the same day, Sept. 19, and were similar, but they do not know if the suspects know each other. The first suspect walked into the store at 132...
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
