Minnesota ski hill to open Tuesday
KENSINGTON, Minnesota — While many Minnesotans taking in the final precious days of the fall season, some are welcoming winter with open arms. With the help of some machine-made snow, Tom Anderson, general manager at Andes Tower Hills in Kensington, Minnesota, announced that they'll be opening the Turtle Express Lift Tuesday, making it the first hill to open in the Midwest. According to skicentral.com, Alpine Meadows in California is the only other ski resort open in North America.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Dallas Donahue recovers in a hospital after a severe crash, friends and family gathered on Sunday to raise money and support for him through a car and bike show at the Scheels Arena. Donahue was placed into a medically induced coma, but now is awake and alert.
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Phoenix Sproles transferring from North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the longest-tenured members of the Bison Football team will be spending his senior season elsewhere. Phoenix Sproles has confirmed with Valley News Live that he will be transferring from North Dakota State. Sproles, a six-foot wide receiver from New Hope, Minnesota, has...
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university. The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions...
Pedestrian is injured after being struck in downtown Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--An Alexandria woman escaped serious injuries after being struck by a car on 5th Ave. and Broadway in Alexandria on Friday. Darla Hacker was injured after a car hit her while she was crossing in the cross walk. The car was reportedly headed north on Broadway and made a turn into 5th Ave. when Hacker was hit. Two good Samaritans, who happened to be a nurses, stopped to offer aid to Hacker. Hacker says she fractured her spine and broke her nose.
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
Benefit Planned For Natasha Best Oct. 29
Natasha Best, a 23 year old from Clitherall (West Battle) and daughter of Cheri Best, was in an ATV accident Saturday, July 23 (during Wenonga Days). She broke her neck in several places and many other bones, had required a tracheotomy and had no sensation in her lower body. See...
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes. There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However,...
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
