Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
Russian Soldiers Resigning En Masse as Putin's War Falters—Report
Russian soldiers are resigning en masse, eight months into the war that President Vladimir Putin launched against Ukraine, according to the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said on his Telegram channel that many Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are writing letters of resignation and prematurely terminating their contracts.
Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine
Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say
The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said. The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv
Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Video: Russian Soldier Shows 'Awful' Camp Condition, Says Half of Men Sick
The solider also claimed that theft is rampant, with men stealing shoes, mattresses, heaters, and money in an effort to survive.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK
Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report
Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine’s southern offensive is succeeding. After an appeal for help by the Russian-installed head of the Kherson Oblast, Moscow says it will evacuate residents there, a sign that Ukraine is gaining ground in its southern counteroffensive.
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
As the weather changes in Ukraine and the battle for Kherson continues, soldiers show CNN's Nick Paton Walsh how they plan to use bunkers and Elon Musk's satellite internet to help map out Russian forces.
Tusk calls for probe into Russian role in Polish wiretapping
Poland's top opposition leader has called on the country's ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old affair involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia
