ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden signs bill allowing couples to sever joint consolidation student loans

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koQNc_0iZKhPmA00

President Joe Biden this week signed a bill that lets student-loan borrowers with spousal loans separate their balances and receive federal debt relief.

Congress ended the spousal joint consolidation loan program, which allowed couples to combine loan repayments into one payment and one interest rate, in 2006.

After the program ended, those couples who consolidated their loans could not separate them.

Because the loans were combined and by law could not be separated, borrowers could not take advantage of such programs as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The loans stayed combined and couples became legally responsible for each other’s debt even if they separated or divorced.

“They will be immediately able to apply for the severance of their loan,” said Rep. David Price, D-N.C., who sponsored the legislation.

“The critical thing is that this bill also allows a disadvantaged spouse to apply,” Price added. “If their spouse is unresponsive, abusive, or economically irresponsible, the spouse can apply for the severance of the loan, where his or her portion of it is assigned.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida, and John Cornyn, Texas, supported the bill.

To take advantage of the new law, borrowers must apply through the Department of Education. While in most cases, both parties must approve the separation, if one party can show they have experienced domestic violence or economic abuse, or they have an unresponsive partner, they can apply themselves, according to the bill.

Biden announced the plan to forgive student loan debt in August that would cancel $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for those with federally backed student loans, and $20,000 worth of student loan debt for those who received Pell Grants.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy