CBS News

Eagles host Cowboys for showdown on Sunday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A weekend filled with Philadelphia sports ends with an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (5-0) will look to remain undefeated heading into the bye week. Cooper Rush, who has the Cowboys at 4-1, will...
NBC4 Columbus

‘SNF’ Week 6: Cowboys-Eagles clash in mammoth NFC East game

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4. Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, […]
CBS Philly

Eagles fans celebrate after their Birds defeat the Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans hope the team's momentum will help propel them through this upcoming bye week as they celebrate the team's victory against the Cowboys. It was a late night for the Eagles but it was well worth it. Sunday night's win made this an epic weekend for Philadelphia sports fans.Fans cheered on an Eagles victory against their nemesis, the Dallas Cowboys, with a 26 to 17 win, making the Birds 6 and 0.Eagles fans are feeling good, after last night's win."Philly sports are just killing it. it's exciting," a fan said."I love my Eagles, we're number one," another fan added while an eagle was flapping its wings at the brim of his cap.The Eagles have a week off before they are back here at the Linc where they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. Go Birds.
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Ravens odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2022 Week 6 NFL predictions

The New York Giants will try to keep their surprising 2022 season going when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday on Paramount+. New York has shocked everyone by starting off the season 4-1 and is coming off a fourth-quarter push against the Green Bay Packers that resulted in a 27-22 win. Brian Daboll's team will be tested against John Harbaugh's Ravens, who sit atop the AFC North standings at 3-2 and are coming off a hard-fought 19-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, Several 76ers Support Eagles vs. Cowboys

A big week for Philadelphia sports continued on Sunday night, and the Philadelphia 76ers were once again supporting their fellow athletes. On Friday and Saturday, several Sixers players attended the Philadelphia Phillies’ second-round series against the Atlanta Braves. After the Phillies defeated Atlanta twice, they advanced to the next...
canalstreetchronicles.com

NFL Week 6 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Season tally: 7-7-1 Dallas Cowboys(+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles the past two seasons. Of course, the Eagles are much more complete this season than last but so are the Cowboys. The defense has kept the ‘Boys in most games this season, giving up the third fewest points in the entire NFL so far this season. Also, this is a divisional game, which always tends to be closer than all other games. These teams know how to play each other. Against a common opponent, the Commanders, the Eagles won by 16 and the Cowboys won by 15. These teams are just too close for a point difference this large. Take the Cowboys and the points.
Decider.com

Cowboys vs. Eagles Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Eagles-Cowboys Game Live

Lincoln Financial Field is going to be rocking as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football!. We’ve truly been waiting all day for a Sunday night. It’s a late-night NFC East showdown as the undefeated Eagles host the 4-1 Cowboys in one of the most hotly anticipated games of the young season. Jalen Hurts and company have been on fire as they remain the last undefeated team in the NFL. Dallas has been pretty, pretty, pretty good themselves, rebounding from a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning four-straight games with Cooper Rush under center. Will the end of the night feature two 5-1 teams, or will the Eagles exit Sunday Night Football with a 6-0 record?
NBC Sports

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet

The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.
