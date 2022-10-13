Season tally: 7-7-1 Dallas Cowboys(+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles the past two seasons. Of course, the Eagles are much more complete this season than last but so are the Cowboys. The defense has kept the ‘Boys in most games this season, giving up the third fewest points in the entire NFL so far this season. Also, this is a divisional game, which always tends to be closer than all other games. These teams know how to play each other. Against a common opponent, the Commanders, the Eagles won by 16 and the Cowboys won by 15. These teams are just too close for a point difference this large. Take the Cowboys and the points.

2 DAYS AGO