Santa Clarita, CA

Over $1,500 Worth Of Shoes Stolen In Stevenson Ranch Grand Theft

Deputies are investigating a grand theft after over $1,500 worth of shoes were stolen from a Stevenson Ranch store Monday. Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Famous Footwear on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a grand theft, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court

A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large

A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Hammer At Roommate

A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested after allegedly swinging a hammer at his roomate during a verbal argument Friday. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue in Canyon Country regarding an assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Suspect Still At Large After Canyon Country Stabbing

The suspect involved in a stabbing in Canyon Country that sent one person to the hospital with multiple wounds is still at large. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., first responders received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that ended up being a stabbing on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit

A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD. 
CUSD Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers

The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) is facing a shortage of bus drivers, resulting in unexpected route cancellations. For over a year now, the CUSD has been searching for bus drivers to service Castaic families but to no avail, said Steve Doyle, superintendent for the CUSD. “Currently, we only have...
Drugs That Are Laced With Fentanyl Are Claiming Too Many Lives

Action Drug Rehab is live with KHTS every Monday and this week, Cary Quashen reminds his listeners that the war on drugs is a very prominent problem right now and drugs that are laced with Fentanyl are claiming too many lives right now and it needs to end. This year...
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
Authorities ID man found dead in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 49-year-old man who was found dead in the Palmdale area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. Monday near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luis Hinojosa was found dead near the California...
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters

A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

