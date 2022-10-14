Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Over $1,500 Worth Of Shoes Stolen In Stevenson Ranch Grand Theft
Deputies are investigating a grand theft after over $1,500 worth of shoes were stolen from a Stevenson Ranch store Monday. Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Famous Footwear on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a grand theft, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large
A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Hammer At Roommate
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested after allegedly swinging a hammer at his roomate during a verbal argument Friday. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue in Canyon Country regarding an assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspect Still At Large After Canyon Country Stabbing
The suspect involved in a stabbing in Canyon Country that sent one person to the hospital with multiple wounds is still at large. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., first responders received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that ended up being a stabbing on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
Santa Clarita Radio
CUSD Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers
The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) is facing a shortage of bus drivers, resulting in unexpected route cancellations. For over a year now, the CUSD has been searching for bus drivers to service Castaic families but to no avail, said Steve Doyle, superintendent for the CUSD. “Currently, we only have...
Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats
A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday. The post Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Drugs That Are Laced With Fentanyl Are Claiming Too Many Lives
Action Drug Rehab is live with KHTS every Monday and this week, Cary Quashen reminds his listeners that the war on drugs is a very prominent problem right now and drugs that are laced with Fentanyl are claiming too many lives right now and it needs to end. This year...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
1 shot during robbery attempt involving armored vehicle outside Bank of America in Carson
One person was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery involving an armored vehicle outside a Bank of America in Carson, authorities said. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the bank in the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a victim down in the parking […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 49-year-old man who was found dead in the Palmdale area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. Monday near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luis Hinojosa was found dead near the California...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
Santa Clarita Radio
Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Comments / 0