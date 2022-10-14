Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chance discovery of plant thought to be extinct spurs new conservation effort
A chance discovery out in the wild on the Big Island has conservationists jumping for joy. The rare plant's Hawaiian name is still unknown but its scientific name is Delissea argutidentata. Once thought to be extinct, a handful of plants are thriving on land owned by Kamehameha Schools. Kallie Barnes,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
New book highlights importance of Maui place names
In Cody Pueo Pata’s new book, “ʻOhuʻohu nā Mauna o ʻEʻeka: Place Names of Maui Komohana,” the kumu hula has compiled dozens of records about more than 1,600 inoa ʻāina, or place names, in Maui. That includes maps, newspapers, mele,...
Comments / 0