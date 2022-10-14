ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

New book highlights importance of Maui place names

In Cody Pueo Pata’s new book, “ʻOhuʻohu nā Mauna o ʻEʻeka: Place Names of Maui Komohana,” the kumu hula has compiled dozens of records about more than 1,600 inoa ʻāina, or place names, in Maui. That includes maps, newspapers, mele,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy