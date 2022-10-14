Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Public Library Announces Adult Cooking Class with Local Chef
The following article was submitted by Andrew Dunbar, the General Manager and Chef at Ryan’s on York in Manitowoc. When the library first asked me to do a teen cooking class, I thought I was at the top of the world. Showing teens how to do something that I love would be an easy and fun task.
Fall Cleanup Tips From Local Garden Expert
With mentions of frost and freeze in the forecast recently, lakeshore area gardeners are looking at Fall cleanup on their property. Tom Hartman from Hartman’s Town and Country Greenhouse in Manitowoc says there are two trains of thought on cleaning up your summer garden or flowerbeds. “There’s some things...
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
Boys and Girls Club Breaks Ground on Expansion of Oshkosh Location
The Boys and Girls Club has started construction on an expanded facility in Oshkosh. Ground was broken on Monday on the $16 million project which will add more space for their programming for young children. The Club serves an estimated 1,800 children each year, but due to lack of space,...
WATCH: Video shows 'bellringer' Washington Island Ferry ride
"Check out the Washington Island Ferry ride across Death's Door in today's winds," wrote Door County Maritime Museum.
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
Sheboygan County Announces Another Drug Takeback Day
Those with overstocked medicine cabinets are invited to participate in Sheboygan County’s next Prescription Drug Takeback Day next week. The bi-annual event is taking place on October 29th and is sponsored by Healthy Sheboygan County. Residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at Generations in Plymouth, at the Random...
MISSING: 17-year-old from Manitowoc County
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently looking for 17-year-old Sage Larock, who left her home on September 28, 2022. Larock has not been seen or heard from since and it is unknown who she would be with at this time. There is a concern for her safety and she also has a severe infection on her left foot, which needs antibiotics for treatment.
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
Manitowoc Harbor Commission to Discuss Badger Dock, Lake Michigan Water Levels
There are several meetings on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. Starting at 9:00 this morning, the Great Lakes Utilities Board of Directors will have a series of meetings, which will include the Power Supply Project, and Lakes wind Project Committees. Then, at 4:30 p.m., the Harbor Commission...
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
Green Bay Police Locate Missing Teen
Green Bay Police have located a girl that was reported missing over the weekend. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and heading south on Ashland Avenue. The girl has since been located...
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
Ships Try For the Upset In Suburban Milwaukee
The tournament series for Boys High School Soccer is scheduled to begin tonight for a number of local and area teams. In Division 1, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to play the 2nd-seeded Chargers of Sussex Hamilton, Green Bay East visits #8 Sheboygan North, and Sheboygan South is on the road to face #4 seed Arrowhead.
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
