TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently looking for 17-year-old Sage Larock, who left her home on September 28, 2022. Larock has not been seen or heard from since and it is unknown who she would be with at this time. There is a concern for her safety and she also has a severe infection on her left foot, which needs antibiotics for treatment.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO