Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Of Course It Matters
Critics and commentators keep debating over the Duke game. Despite the classic in Durham the other night, here is what they say:. The Blue Devils aren’t the football rival that N.C. State has been over the years (statistically incorrect, by the way). We need to play more “name opponents”...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Picked to Win ACC, Bacot Named Preseason Player of the Year
Everyone is high on the UNC men’s basketball team. The Tar Heels, recently voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, were picked to win the ACC Tuesday afternoon. In addition, senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guard Caleb Love were named to the preseason All-ACC First Team — with Bacot being named Preseason Player of the Year. Junior guard R.J. Davis was named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: Born. Bred. Dead.
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Believe It Or Not
There have been some classic Carolina-Duke football encounters over their 110 games in the last 136 years. Some the Tar Heels deserved to win but lost, like Mack Brown’s first blueblood rivalry game in 1988, when they dropped an interception in the end zone that would have secured a victory.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Ranked No. 22 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Less than 24 hours after moving to 6-1, the UNC football team made its debut in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels are ranked No. XX, their first ranking since Week 3 of last season. Joining Carolina in the Top 25 are ACC peers Clemson at No. 5,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 1 In Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
College basketball season is right around the corner. The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday, featuring the Tar Heels ranked at No. 1. It’s Carolina’s first preseason No. 1 ranking since the beginning of the 2015-16 season and tenth all-time, which is the most of any program.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Early Voting, Chapel Hill Crime, UNC Football
In today’s news: early voting starts this week, Chapel Hill residents worry about crime, and UNC football claims the Victory Bell.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Lacrosse Coach Jenny Levy Inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame
UNC women’s lacrosse head coach Jenny Levy, a three-time NCAA champion with the Tar Heels and 2022 world champion with Team USA, was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame on Saturday. She is a member of the Hall’s Class of 2021, whose induction was delayed due to the pandemic.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: American River of the Year, Early Voting, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 18th. She discussed a ceremony honoring the Neuse River as America’s river of the year, early voting in Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Youth Theater Celebrates 10 Years of Providing a Home on Stage
Amari Bullett has a Troy Bolton complex: she’s a star on the Northwood women’s basketball team, but off the court she wows the crowd with her acting range and theatrical performances at Pittsboro Youth Theater. And just like Bolton, the “High School Musical” protagonist, Amari embraces both sides...
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Charles Harrington
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Charles Harrington! Harrington is a community fixture in Carrboro, current interim director of recreation, parks and cultural resources. But what Harrington does around town goes far further than a simple title. He’s always on the move, always helping things go off without a hitch, managing people, places, plans and proceeding to ensure Carrboro shines as brightly as possible!
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 10th. She discussed the recent incentive packages approved for VinFast and Wolf Speed, as well as early voting and the upcoming election in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun
The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: More Than Just Safety
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
UNC Police Investigating Thefts From Backpacks in Biology Buildings
The UNC Police Department is urging students and campus community members to keep an eye on their belongings after reports of thefts in several academic halls. An Alert Carolina message shared on Monday afternoon said police are investigating multiple larcenies and attempted larcenies in four buildings: Fordham Hall, Wilson Hall, Coker Hall, and the Genome Science Building. All four buildings, which are off South Road and Bell Tower Drive, are predominantly used for classes, research and faculty offices of the Biology Department.
Comments / 0