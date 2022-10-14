The UNC Police Department is urging students and campus community members to keep an eye on their belongings after reports of thefts in several academic halls. An Alert Carolina message shared on Monday afternoon said police are investigating multiple larcenies and attempted larcenies in four buildings: Fordham Hall, Wilson Hall, Coker Hall, and the Genome Science Building. All four buildings, which are off South Road and Bell Tower Drive, are predominantly used for classes, research and faculty offices of the Biology Department.

