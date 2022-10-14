Don't ever question the toughness of Dustin Hopkins. The Chargers kicker exited the game due to a hamstring injury suffered on his first kick of the night, an extra point following an Austin Ekeler touchdown. When the team deemed him questionable to return in the first half, it was reasonable to believe his night was done. What the Chargers likely didn't realize in that moment was just how much they'd need their kicker Monday. Hopkins quickly re-entered the action, sneaking a 37-yard field goal inside the left upright and falling down while grimacing in pain immediately after sending the ball through the goal post. His field goal tied the game at 10 and was only the first of four crucial kicks. Each required Hopkins to fight through the pain, and each ended up putting three points on the board. The last of the four kicks -- all attempted between 31 and 39 yards out -- was the most important, lifting the Chargers to a 19-16 overtime win that seemed destined for a tie until a muffed punt gave Los Angeles a chance at victory. When it was all finished, Hopkins told ESPN's Lisa Salters he felt a pop on the PAT in which he was injured. But thanks to his resilience and the warmth of a Hyperice heating wrap, Hopkins was able to fight through the pain to kick the Chargers to victory.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO