Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'
Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night. The Broncos fell to 2-4 to open the season for the fourth time in...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell on the road to a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that had lost four straight games, was starting a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett and missing major pieces in the secondary. After Sunday's defeat, head coach Todd Bowles bluntly assessed his team's inability to pull out the...
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'
Cam Akers' days with the Los Angeles Rams could well be coming to a close soon. Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out Akers staying with the club, he confirmed that the team is engaged in talks to trade the running back. "As of right...
Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined by NFL until legal process concludes
The NFL is weighing possible discipline against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer on the way to the visitors tunnel after Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs last Monday, with the photographer falling on the ground afterwards. Adams could be fined, suspended or both. Adams' status...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked away with another injury on Monday night, but it isn't as serious as initially feared. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, per a source. Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter...
Steelers' Mike Tomlin: QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, but will start vs. Dolphins if cleared
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol following the injury he suffered Sunday but isn't expected to be limited in practice this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. Tomlin noted that Pickett would start Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins if he's cleared. "Kenny Pickett is...
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions
Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human
Tom Cruise demanded it. Jack Nicholson said he couldn't handle it. THE TRUTH. Sometimes it's stranger than fiction, sometimes it hurts. But the truth must be told!. Six Sundays into the 2022 NFL season, I feel like Jack. In this parity-driven league, certain developments still raise eyebrows. But I have to trust my eyes. I must provide the truth. You want me on that wall! You NEED me on that wall!!
The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants' secret weapon
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Which NFC contender needs a wake-up call. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 6?. -- Hurts climbs MVP rankings. But first, making...
Can't-Miss Play: Terrell's pylon-reach fail leads to Hawkins' TD
The Atlanta Falcons score a wacky touchdown as cornerback A.J. Terrell scoops up a San Francisco 49ers fumble but loses the ball at the pylon. Fortunately for Atlanta, teammate Jaylinn Hawkins scoops up the ball for a touchdown.
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Breece Hall is the Jets offense
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 6's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver targets, talk what players are deserving of Madden ratings and re-evaluate our priors!
2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday
Don't ever question the toughness of Dustin Hopkins. The Chargers kicker exited the game due to a hamstring injury suffered on his first kick of the night, an extra point following an Austin Ekeler touchdown. When the team deemed him questionable to return in the first half, it was reasonable to believe his night was done. What the Chargers likely didn't realize in that moment was just how much they'd need their kicker Monday. Hopkins quickly re-entered the action, sneaking a 37-yard field goal inside the left upright and falling down while grimacing in pain immediately after sending the ball through the goal post. His field goal tied the game at 10 and was only the first of four crucial kicks. Each required Hopkins to fight through the pain, and each ended up putting three points on the board. The last of the four kicks -- all attempted between 31 and 39 yards out -- was the most important, lifting the Chargers to a 19-16 overtime win that seemed destined for a tie until a muffed punt gave Los Angeles a chance at victory. When it was all finished, Hopkins told ESPN's Lisa Salters he felt a pop on the PAT in which he was injured. But thanks to his resilience and the warmth of a Hyperice heating wrap, Hopkins was able to fight through the pain to kick the Chargers to victory.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring
Throughout much of Monday's game, Dustin Hopkins' right hamstring was enveloped by a heat wrap. The Los Angeles Chargers kicker was clearly injured and clearly in pain. He was also clearly clutch. Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over...
Veteran WR Desean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens
DeSean Jackson let it be known he's interested in making a comeback, and the Baltimore Ravens were listening. Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, is signing with the Ravens after a workout on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per Jackson's agent.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles
A Week 6 return was always the optimistic, best-case scenario for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott back under center, and the team will indeed have to wait at least another week for the swelling in Prescott's surgically repaired thumb to allow him to play. Prescott is officially inactive for...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list
Bill Belichick has reached another milestone in his storied career, and he did so against the team that gave him his start as a head coach. With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.
