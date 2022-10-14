ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked away with another injury on Monday night, but it isn't as serious as initially feared. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, per a source. Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions

Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
NFL

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
NFL

Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

Tom Cruise demanded it. Jack Nicholson said he couldn't handle it. THE TRUTH. Sometimes it's stranger than fiction, sometimes it hurts. But the truth must be told!. Six Sundays into the 2022 NFL season, I feel like Jack. In this parity-driven league, certain developments still raise eyebrows. But I have to trust my eyes. I must provide the truth. You want me on that wall! You NEED me on that wall!!
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Breece Hall is the Jets offense

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 6's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver targets, talk what players are deserving of Madden ratings and re-evaluate our priors!
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

Don't ever question the toughness of Dustin Hopkins. The Chargers kicker exited the game due to a hamstring injury suffered on his first kick of the night, an extra point following an Austin Ekeler touchdown. When the team deemed him questionable to return in the first half, it was reasonable to believe his night was done. What the Chargers likely didn't realize in that moment was just how much they'd need their kicker Monday. Hopkins quickly re-entered the action, sneaking a 37-yard field goal inside the left upright and falling down while grimacing in pain immediately after sending the ball through the goal post. His field goal tied the game at 10 and was only the first of four crucial kicks. Each required Hopkins to fight through the pain, and each ended up putting three points on the board. The last of the four kicks -- all attempted between 31 and 39 yards out -- was the most important, lifting the Chargers to a 19-16 overtime win that seemed destined for a tie until a muffed punt gave Los Angeles a chance at victory. When it was all finished, Hopkins told ESPN's Lisa Salters he felt a pop on the PAT in which he was injured. But thanks to his resilience and the warmth of a Hyperice heating wrap, Hopkins was able to fight through the pain to kick the Chargers to victory.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Veteran WR Desean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens

DeSean Jackson let it be known he's interested in making a comeback, and the Baltimore Ravens were listening. Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, is signing with the Ravens after a workout on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per Jackson's agent.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

Bill Belichick has reached another milestone in his storied career, and he did so against the team that gave him his start as a head coach. With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.
CLEVELAND, OH

