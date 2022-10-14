Read full article on original website
MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program
MURRAY, KY — Murray's WATCH Inc. needs cans. Specifically, the non-profit group is asking community members to save and donate their aluminum cans to the program. WATCH will take the cans to be recycled and earn a little money in exchange — an easy way for them raise extra funds throughout the year.
Adopt a duck, save a life: viewer challenge
PADUCAH — As of about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Merryman House had adopted out 12,464 ducks as part of their Paducky Derby campaign. Local 6 challenged our viewers to get that number up to 12,500 — and you delivered — exceeding that goal in a mere 20 minutes! Can we get to 13,000 by the end of the day?
Food vendors at local events impacted by inflation
METROPOLIS, IL — Nationwide, people continue to feel the impacts of inflation—and food vendors at local events aren't being spared by this trend. The Fort Massac Encampment had its 48th year, but behind the scenes, rising food costs are leaving a mark on food tents and the money they're raising.
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Playground update coming to Paducah's Langstaff Park
PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily
PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
Experts give advice on staying safe while heating your home during colder temperatures
PADUCAH — Colder temperatures in the Local 6 region are forcing people to turn on the heat. Experts say to make sure you're checking up on your sources of heat, that they work and that they're safe. Heat is a must during cold weather, and as temperatures fall, you...
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
Wake Up Weather: 10/17/2022
PADUCAH — Elevated fire risk today, with a freeze warning in effect tomorrow morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Two people accused of stealing dog food from Hopkins County Humane Society
Two people have been arrested in connecting to a theft from a Tri-State animal shelter. Madisonville Police said 20-year-old Trevan Churchwell and 18-year old Tristan Jackson face Burglary and Criminal Mischief charges related to a break-in at the Hopkins County Humane Society storage unit along Dulin Street on October 14.
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
Forum brings candidates to the forefront with November midterm elections three weeks away
PADUCAH — With the midterm elections just three weeks away, people are getting ready to vote. At the local level, the Paducah NAACP, WKCTC and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a candidate forum. The forum gave candidates the opportunity to talk about their qualifications and to voice opinions...
Obituaries Oct. 18, 2022
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
