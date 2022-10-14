PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."

