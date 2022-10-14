ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Adopt a duck, save a life: viewer challenge

PADUCAH — As of about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Merryman House had adopted out 12,464 ducks as part of their Paducky Derby campaign. Local 6 challenged our viewers to get that number up to 12,500 — and you delivered — exceeding that goal in a mere 20 minutes! Can we get to 13,000 by the end of the day?
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Food vendors at local events impacted by inflation

METROPOLIS, IL — Nationwide, people continue to feel the impacts of inflation—and food vendors at local events aren't being spared by this trend. The Fort Massac Encampment had its 48th year, but behind the scenes, rising food costs are leaving a mark on food tents and the money they're raising.
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Playground update coming to Paducah's Langstaff Park

PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State

A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily

PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
UNION COUNTY, IL
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest

One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
UNION COUNTY, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 18, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY

