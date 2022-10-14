Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Tv20detroit.com
68-year-old woman turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Farmington Hills, police say
(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend. Police say a 33-year-old Pontiac man was struck and killed while walking on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in the early morning hours of October 15.
Tv20detroit.com
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday. “I was hoping they would find something that if she’s gone, it would...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend. Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation on city's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home. When officers arrived, they...
Tv20detroit.com
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
Tv20detroit.com
Woodward Avenue between 8 Mile to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge to switch from 4 lanes to 3
(WXYZ) — Woodward Avenue, between 8 Mile Road to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge, will switch from four lanes to three. The lane changes are part of phase one of the 'Woodward Moves' project. The project's goal is to modernize Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The left lanes will be closed...
Tv20detroit.com
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian. A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week. A man, who has yet to be named, is seen...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal aims to improve Ferndale buildings with help of resident-led task force
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Ferndale is putting residents at the helm of community improvement. Over the past six months, people who work and live in Ferndale have been touring and assessing city buildings. The consensus is those buildings are in disrepair. "These are bread and butter,...
Tv20detroit.com
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service
(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
Tv20detroit.com
Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
Tv20detroit.com
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: The chill stays with more rain & mixed showers
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Showers are expected and a few flakes may mix in too. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a...
Tv20detroit.com
Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Colder, windy with showers. A few flakes are possible but won't stick.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mixing with snow at times and a high of 44. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth ,...
Tv20detroit.com
Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year
If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
Tv20detroit.com
Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
