ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend. Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home. When officers arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service

(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: The chill stays with more rain & mixed showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Showers are expected and a few flakes may mix in too. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year

If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy