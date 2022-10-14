Read full article on original website
Margaret C. Belanger – October 13, 2022
Margaret C. Belanger, 78, of Oswego, passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret (Hartford) Belanger. Margaret was employed for many years by The Palladium Times. She loved playing Bingo, knitting, spening time with her friends and nieces and nephews.
Joshua D. Favata – October 12, 2022
Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is also survived by his son, Joshua...
Charles Young – October 15, 2022
Charles (Charlie) Young, 94, of Oswego, passed peacefully from this life, with family by his side, on October 15, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Charlie was the son of the late Ethel and Tracy Young. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ruth, in 1981, his siblings...
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OHS Buc Boosters Team With OCO to Promote Sun Safety
When the Oswego High School girls’ tennis teams takes to the court there are plenty of serves, lobs, and smashes… but there is no shade. Tennis matches can be long, and while players are focused on the next volley and the outcome of the game the thought of getting sunburned is not often a concern.
New Board With New Plans For Art Association of Oswego
On October 11 the Art Association of Oswego began implementation of a year-long strategy to restart its organization after a debilitating pandemic. Along with new faces on our Board of Directors come fresh ideas. The AAO has designed an artist/administrator residency to keep doors open to visitors 6 days (38 hours) a week. AAO member, Ron Throop, has committed a year of on-site volunteer work and availability in order to jumpstart new programming from strategies that will increase and sustain membership while offering new opportunities to the public. Throop will dedicate half the time in house practicing his art, and the other half overseeing administrative duties of implementation, coordination and communications. With increased hours the AAO will be able to offer new avenues for art expression, such as poetry readings, open mics and creative writing workshops while also strengthening already popular programming like ceramics classes and quality exhibitions all year long. Its main goal is to provide increased community access to and participation in the Art Association after the artist/administrator residency is complete.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 9 – October 15
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Chilly air and cold wisps of wind didn’t stop people from enjoying all the autumn fun to be had at the second annual Fulton Fall Festival held Saturday, October 8. Full story here. After...
Historic Roadside Marker Dedication Planned for Oct. 29th
The Town of New Haven History Center will be dedicating a Historic Roadside Marker honoring the contributions the Shepard family made to the community from 1870 to 1934. The dedication will take place on Saturday October 29th at 10:00 AM at 3644 Co Rt 6, the location where the Shepard estate was located.
Oswego Cinema 7 10/21/2022 - 10/27/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Halloween Ends (R), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Prey For The Devil (PG-13), Smile (R), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost and History Storytelling Tour
Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty directs the costumed storytellers...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22
On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Syracuse, N.Y. -- He always wore a hat and ordered a cheeseburger with coffee or a soda. He didn’t remember to dress for the brutal Syracuse winters. He never asked for anything.
November Programming at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
Get ready to Migrate or Hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature!. Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead. On Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 a.m., come learn about the various adaptations that NYS animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go! Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so please bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather!
Hannibal Schools Welcome 12 New Staff Members
HANNIBAL, NY – The 2022-23 school year got underway in the Hannibal Central School District with a dozen new staff members as part of the Warrior family. Each new staff member attended an orientation over the summer in which they became acclimated with the school building as well as the goals, initiatives and mission of the district. Veteran teachers also connected with the new employees and will serve as mentors throughout the year.
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
Out & About – Coming Soon: Authentic BBQ at Angry Smokehouse
Get ready for some un-grill-ievable food — Jeff Rogers is bringing the flavors of Southern barbecue to the village of Baldwinsville, only a block away from his successful restaurant Angry Garlic. After several months of construction, Angry Smokehouse is nearly ready to open, replacing the former Lock 24 restaurant...
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
