Outlander WOLFE
4d ago
Gun control is not the issue. Guns in the hands of violent people or psychiatric people are a problem. But guns on the streets are the problem.
Frederick Shipley
4d ago
Never let a catastrophic event go by without using it to forward his left wing agendas along with the Governor, Mayor, and Police Chief.
Eastwood
4d ago
Hey Biden, why don't you call for a Brain. Get out and vote his cronies out next month so they can start an Impeachment next year.
Related
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
WSET
'Enough': Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Raleigh shooting
(WSET) — In the day following a shooting in Raleigh, the state and the country are reeling as news spread of five deaths at the hands of a fifteen-year-old with a gun. On Thursday the boy fatally shot two people in a neighborhood before gunning down three more and wounding two at a walking trail where he fled, police said.
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people, police said.
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting
Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Suspect in Raleigh shooting is 15 years old and in critical condition, police say
The victims include three women, a 16-year-old boy and an off-duty police officer, officials said at a news conference Friday morning.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect arrested
Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
‘We had big plans together’: What we know about the victims of Raleigh mass shooting
The husband of one of the victims says they had big plans for their lives with their sons. “Now those plans are laid to waste.”
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
Raleigh shooting update: North Carolina officials identify victims, including police officer and boy, 16
Five people were killed and two more were wounded when a juvenile suspect allegedly opened fire in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Fox News
