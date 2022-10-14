ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander WOLFE
4d ago

Gun control is not the issue. Guns in the hands of violent people or psychiatric people are a problem. But guns on the streets are the problem.

Frederick Shipley
4d ago

Never let a catastrophic event go by without using it to forward his left wing agendas along with the Governor, Mayor, and Police Chief.

Eastwood
4d ago

Hey Biden, why don't you call for a Brain. Get out and vote his cronies out next month so they can start an Impeachment next year.

WSET

'Enough': Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Raleigh shooting

(WSET) — In the day following a shooting in Raleigh, the state and the country are reeling as news spread of five deaths at the hands of a fifteen-year-old with a gun. On Thursday the boy fatally shot two people in a neighborhood before gunning down three more and wounding two at a walking trail where he fled, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
