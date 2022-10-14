Look: Kentucky Going All Blue Against Mississippi State

After losing to South Carolina in the season debut of the chrome domes, Kentucky is going to an all-blue look this weekend against Mississippi State:

Kentucky is undefeated when sporting blue helmets this season. Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will close out the three-game slate on the SEC Network , kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

