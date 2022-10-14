ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Kentucky Going All Blue Against Mississippi State

After losing to South Carolina in the season debut of the chrome domes, Kentucky is going to an all-blue look this weekend against Mississippi State:

Kentucky is undefeated when sporting blue helmets this season. Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will close out the three-game slate on the SEC Network , kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis is Expected to Play Against Mississippi State

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday

Eli Cox and Octavious Oxendine Have Been Selected to the Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Kentucky MBB Ranked No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season is here.  After bowing out in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, the once-again revamped Kentucky Wildcats check in at No. 4 in the brand new rankings.  North Carolina (47)Gonzaga (12)Houston ...
