The 3 Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022 so Far

Netflix had a big year in 2022. The streaming service brought back two of its most popular shows ever for all new seasons and introduced a new biographical crime drama that took the world by storm. These three shows are the most popular of 2022 so far, and it doesn’t seem like anything will take their spot.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is the most popular Netflix show of 2022 so far

It may come as no surprise that Stranger Things Season 4 is the most popular Netflix show of 2022 so far. The sci-fi series returned with much anticipation, releasing the first seven episodes on May 27. Season 4’s final two episodes dropped on July 1.

Stranger Things Season 4 blew all other Netflix shows out of the water in 2022. The series amassed over 1 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days on the streaming service.

Season 4 was also the darkest yet, introducing Vecna and his limb-snapping eyeball-bursting abilities. Fans, of course, had their own opinions, especially about the episode’s long run times. Each episode in season 4 was over an hour long. However, most fans seem to have enjoyed the series and are excited for Stranger Things to return for a fifth and final season.

‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is Netflix’s runner-up

Netflix’s second most popular series in 2022 came as a bit of a shock. The honor goes to DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story . The biographical crime drama series stars Evan Peters as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series was made by Ryan Murphy, who is known for creating and producing incredibly popular shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens .

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story amassed 701 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix. However, the series is not without its controversy.

Several families of Dahmer’s victims have since spoken out, condemning the Netflix series. Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims named Tony Hughes, said of the series while speaking to The Guardian , “it didn’t happen like that.” Eric Perry, a relative of victim Errol Linsey, also Tweeted that the series is “retraumatizing” the victims’ families.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 amassed the third-highest hours viewed

Finally, Netflix’s third most-watched series in 2022 is the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton . The new season focused on Anthony, the oldest Bridgerton child, and his attempt to find an amicable yet loveless marriage with the season’s diamond, Edwina Sharma. Things get complicated when Anthony falls in love with Edwina’s older sister Kate.

Bridgerton Season 2 amassed 656 million hours viewed in the first 28 days. The Netflix series has already been renewed for a third season, focusing on Colin Bridgerton’s romance with Penelope Featherington. The new season reportedly already began filming over the summer.

