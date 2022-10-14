ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Saturday Night Live’: Chevy Chase Said John Belushi Stole His Cocaine-Filled Jar From the Set

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Former Saturday Night Live cast members Chevy Chase and John Belushi shared the television screen for a certain time. However, not all of the memories were positive. Chase recalled a time when Belushi stole a cocaine-filled jar that he had from the Saturday Night Live set. His co-star denied it, but he later found the proof that convinced him that his fellow star did the deed.

Chevy Chase and John Belushi co-starred on ‘Saturday Night Live’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsQQs_0iZKfzr800
L-R: Chevy Chase and John Belushi | Michael Tighe/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Chase and Belushi joined Saturday Night Live as cast members within the same year. They both started in 1975, but they remained on the show for different lengths. Chase was only there for a year , but he returned as a host on eight occasions between 1978 and 1997 (nine, if you count a promotional trailer). Boss Lorne Michaels ultimately slammed him with the ban hammer after his abusive treatment toward other cast members.

Meanwhile, Belushi remained on Saturday Night Live for four years. He was also one of the show’s very first cast members, but he made several cameo appearances over the years. Belushi would ultimately go on to star as John “Bluto” Blutarsky in National Lampoon’s Animal House , which would become one of his most famous roles.

Chevy Chase alleged that John Belushi stole his cocaine from the set

In an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast , Chase talked about his time on Saturday Night Live with Belushi. He recalled the time when his co-star stole a small jar of cocaine, but denied the accusations.

“I’m just remembering John and his f***ing drug problem, but back then, the big drug was cocaine,” Chase said. “Obviously John turned out to be coke head, but I had a little jar of cocaine with a little spoon that hung from it.”

Chase continued: “Anyway, I had it on the piano of the stage. So, I’m just playing the piano, the crowd isn’t in yet, and it’s just sitting. After I played just a little bit, it’s gone. I had no idea how. Obviously, I was looking at my hands at the moment that John swooped in and took it. So I immediately said, ‘Belushi, did you take my coke?’ ‘No, what are you talking about?’”

After a month passed, he ultimately found the proof that confirmed his suspicions.

“I’m invited to dinner at John and Judy’s apartment and I see my little vial empty and washed, just sitting on a shelf by the books,” Chase said, explaining that he gave up the habit. “I’m so glad I just put that stuff aside.”

John Belushi died in 1982

Chase was particularly upset when he heard the news that fellow former Saturday Night Live cast member Belushi died on March 5, 1982, at 33 years old, as a result of combined drug intoxication.

“That morning, Jayni, my wife, and I were in our house, and there was knock on the door, and I opened the door, and there was, it seemed like 12 news people,” Chase said. “‘How do you feel about the death of John?’ I didn’t know yet, that John Belushi died. It just shocked me.”

Chase concluded: “There I was stuck with these people … What a horrible thing. And when John Candy died. John Candy was not a drug abuser. Those were two of my best friends who died that I really felt awful about.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

RELATED: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’: Chevy Chase Broke His Finger In a Ridiculous Way On Fake Snow

Comments / 2

Related
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Distractify

Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters

When it comes to the field of journalism, Barbara Walters is considered to be one of the greats. Throughout her seven-decade career, Barbara has been praised for her top-notch interviewing skills and ability to make guests feel comfortable enough to have conversations that are full of substance. Additionally, Barbara made history in 1974 as the first woman to co-host an American news program. Many journalists always make it a point to give Barbara the credit she deserves.
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

206K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy