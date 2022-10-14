Listening: School district launches community sessions

Parking lot congestion, behavior specialists, COVID-related adjustments, and cedar chips were among the topics of the first of four public listening sessions the St. Helens School District is holding for parents and other district residents.

District officials conducted the first session at St. Helens Middle School Thursday evening, Oct. 6.

The purpose of the sessions is “just to get input from the community and plan accordingly,” Superintendent Scot Stockwell said. The session had been canceled in the last two years because of the COVID pandemic.

Approximately 15 visitors, mostly parents, a few of whom were also teachers, attended the session.

“Sometimes we have 20 parents, sometimes one or two,” Stockwell said. “ What we usually do is let people kind of roll in.”

One of the earliest to arrive, Autumn Oliver, said she was glad to receive fliers about school district events.

“They’re better than emails,” she said.

Another early arrival, Eryka Aberle, said the sessions were important for “parental awareness.”

Several parents complained about finding the middle school parking lots crowded when they dropped off and picked up their children. They said they often were forced to drive into areas where signs said they were not to go.

“We’re working on that,” Stockwell said. “Maybe another bus route.”

Others in the audience raised concerns that the school no longer had a behavior specialist like the one who left several years ago., St. Helens Middle School Principal Chris Gwilliam responded by stating that the district has a few of the specialists now but in different capacities.

“We have added folks, Stockwell said. “We’re working with Columbia Health Services. It’s not just St. Helens; were seeing that everywhere.”

Others attending the session asked questions about different grades starting the school year. One visitor asked whether the earlier start, by one day, for the sixth grade than the seventh and eighth, was related to COVID. Gwilliam said that it was and that multiple registration days are needed throughout the district.

Safety concerns were raised, including the matter of children walking to school. There was general agreement that students were safe if they stayed on the sidewalk rather than respond to strangers on the street.

Another safety matter involved the cedar chips under the playground swings at the McBride Elementary School. They replaced rubber chips, which had bounced far enough to be scattered, but there have been complaints that the cedar chips occasionally cut children’s skin. Stockwell said the rubber chips have been found preferable overall.

The chips are placed under the swings to cushion any falls. During the listening session, there were complaints that the cedar ships had given a few students splinters.

Following the listening session McBride Principal Roger Fink told The Chronicle that he walked the playground area Friday morning with the district’s manager of facilities and found that after four weeks of school with two recesses a day, the students collectively were in recess a total of 2,000 times in the cedar chip play area. There were three reports of splinters, for a fraction of 1%.

Fink said the cedar chips on the playground are safer than the formerly used rubber chips.

“I am happy to report,” he said, “that students find the cedar chips “softer” when they land after jumping off a play structure,” he said. “I hear that as more forgiving. While nobody wants a splinter, the softer cedar chips may decrease broken bones or twisted ankles. Since our priority is the safety of our students, I prefer the cedar chips.”

The three remaining school district listening sessions:

February 2

Plymouth High School

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

April 6

Lewis & Clark Elementary

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

May 11

McBride Elementary

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.