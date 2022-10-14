ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away

By Payton Havermann
 4 days ago

Former Chicago Cubs closer Bruce Sutter passed away at the age of 69.

Bruce Sutter, a member of both the baseball and Chicago Cubs hall of fame, has passed away. Sutter was 69 years old.

The righty pitched in Chicago from 1976 to 1980, becoming one of the best relievers in baseball and amassing 133 saves over that time, a number that still stands as the second most in Cubs history. The Pennsylvania native had a 2.39 ERA in his 300 appearances as a Cub, and won the Cy Young award in 1979.

The team inducted him into the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame when it was re-introduced in Aug. 2021.

Sutter was traded before the 1981 season to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he would spend the next four seasons, leading the league in saves in three of them. His number, 42, was retired by the Cardinals, and he was also inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2006.

The reliever ended his career in 1988 after pitching for the Atlanta Braves, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, in what was his 13th time on the ballot, receiving 76.9% of the vote. He was the fourth reliever ever inducted, and the first pitcher ever inducted without starting a game.

