Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
‘A really big deal’: How could Greenville’s proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenville county leaders will vote to approve a new affordable housing incentive policy. Leaders hope this policy will help create more affordable housing options to keep people working and living in the county. You’re probably wondering what impact the policy might have for...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Edwards is committed to educators
I’m voting to reelect Amanda Edwards for Buncombe County commissioner this November because she is firmly committed to educators. Having worked as a teacher in North Carolina since 1997, I can state without hesitation that we need county leaders who support us and recognize the challenges that we face. Amanda has been in our corner since she first took office in 2018. She not only advocates for educators but also for causes such as affordable housing, farmland preservation and emergency services. Her warm heart and sharp mind are always with the marginalized and underserved in our region.
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: Rural N.C. residents struggle to connect with doctors virtually
By Shelby Harris, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. This reporting is part of a collaboration with Carolina Public Press, the Institute for Nonprofit News, The Daily Yonder, Honolulu Civil Beat and Shasta Scout. Support from The National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation made the project possible.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket. Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of...
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: ‘Best Of’ should only be positive
In regard to the letter from Keynon Lake [“School Staffer Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Of’ Vilification,” Sept. 28, Xpress] regarding the person “winning” third place in the best “Local Villain” category, I found your editor’s response highly inappropriate and insufficient. Your...
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
WSET
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
my40.tv
Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
Mountain Xpress
Color Me Goodwill accepting designer applications for 2023 fashion show
Press release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina:. Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is seeking Asheville-area designers to compete in its popular Color Me Goodwill upcycled fashion show, which returns to The Orange Peel on April 21, 2023. The 7th Annual Color Me Goodwill show will feature seven...
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
WLOS.com
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
Mountain Xpress
Students can apply to UNC Asheville for free during College Application Week Oct 17-21
Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. UNC Asheville joins the North Carolina College Foundation for the Countdown to College for the third consecutive year. During College Application Week, October 17-21, 2022, application fees for North Carolina residents, including transfer students, are waived. The application fee for...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Diwali lights up Asheville
Diwali, a festival of lights, is among India’s largest holidays, celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. But as local Indian chefs and restaurant owners will tell you, the gathering transcends religious lines and is recognized by people of all faiths around the world. On Monday, Oct. 24, a number...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
Comments / 0