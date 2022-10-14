Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Germany on Nov. 28
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Germany (Deutschland) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series will air weekday afternoons at 15:35 Uhr on free-to-air (FTA) channel Nick and 18:15 Uhr on pay-TV channel Nicktoons. The series will also air on Nickelodeon channels in Austria (Österreich) and Switzerland (Schweiz) starting Monday 28th November 2022.
Nickelodeon Elevates Two Senior Executives On Consumer Insights Team
NEW YORK – Monday, October 17, 2022. Nickelodeon has named Makeda Mays Green Senior Vice President, Cultural and Consumer Insights. Andrea Strauss has been named Senior Vice President, Content and Brand Insights. The announcement was made today by Ron Geraci, Executive Vice President, Research and Strategic Insights, Nickelodeon, to whom they will both continue to report.
Paramount+ to Launch in France on Dec. 1; Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Dec. 8. PARAMOUNT+ CONTINUES TO EXPAND GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF TWO INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH DATES. Paramount + to Launch in France on December 1, and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on December 8 with a Mountain of Entertainment...
How to Stream 'Blood & Treasure' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream all episodes of Blood & Treasure now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready to make your escape in Blood & Treasure. The action-adventure drama follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.
Paramount Australia and New Zealand Consumer Products Partner Showcase Returns With Transformed Portfolio
Paramount Australia And New Zealand Consumer Products Partner Showcase Returns With Transformed Portfolio. Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) held its annual Consumer Products Partner Showcase in Melbourne last week, unveiling to key retailers and licensees a transformed and expanding portfolio of brands and properties across all demographics. Hosted at...
Merchoid Unveils Nickelodeon Christmas Sweater Range
Add a 90's twist to your holiday festivities with Merchoid's brand new range of Nickelodeon Christmas Sweaters!. Merchoid, the company that scours the universe to bring you the best videogame, TV, movie and comic book merchandise around, has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to bring the golden age of kids TV front and center this holiday season with the launch of a brand new range of officially licensed Nickelodeon Christmas Sweaters!
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars
Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. He's not in New York anymore. Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, coming soon to Paramount+. Click HERE to find out more. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE...
