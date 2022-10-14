Read full article on original website
1 man dead, 1 man flown to hospital after crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TWP. — A man has died and another was flown to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. >>1 person hospitalized following ‘ultra-light plane’ crash in Perry Twp.; FAA investigating. The crash happened on State Route 380 south of...
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
sciotopost.com
28-Year-Old Wellson Man Sustained Serious Injury After Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
Jackson– The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle injury crash that occurred on Township Road 372 (Fridenmaker Road) near the intersection of State Route 327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. on October 16, 2022. The crash occurred when a 1993 Honda XR250 operated by...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Rollover Crash with Entrapment in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one vehicle has rolled over and at least one person inside is entrapped. The man inside is awake. Emergency crews will most likely shut down the roadway...
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
Fox 19
5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and her young child were flown from a crash near Peebles in critical condition Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road just south of OH-32. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that a 23-year-old driver of a...
iheart.com
Woman and Child Seriously Injured in Two-vehicle Crash in Adams County
The Highway Patrol is reporting a two-vehicle serious-injury crash in Adams County. About 5:42pm Friday, 23-year-old Autumn Hersmam of Portsmouth was southbound on Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. She failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline. 62-year-old Randall A. Keller of Wheelersburg struck the car with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
WSAZ
Multiple injuries reported after crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Vehicle Hits Deer while Transporting Prisoner
ROSS – A Inmate is claiming minor injuries after a Ross County vehicle hit a deer while transporting a prisoner. According to Ross County reports on 10/13/22 around 8:20 am the Ross County unit was traveling Westbound on SR 335 in Pike county when a deer ran out into the roadway and the unit was not able to stop or avoid the animal and struck it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
Police looking for man accused of stealing cigarettes at multiple gas stations
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a man accused of multiple cigarette-carton thefts at gas stations in the area. On Sept. 18, a man is accused of stealing two cartons of cigarettes from three gas stations in Grove City, valued at $525 in total. The man was seen […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
11 Huntington men displaced after sober living facility fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington Friday. The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings. A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his […]
meigsindypress.com
Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland
RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
