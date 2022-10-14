Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history
Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
Cartoon Network claims reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated
No one can blame fans for assuming the worst of Warner Bros. Discovery after the company’s actions—the layoffs, the project cancellations (R.I.P. Batgirl), the disappearance of already-existing shows—following the merger earlier this year. Animation, a traditionally underappreciated medium in the era of Peak TV, has been particularly affected by these restructuring efforts, so it’s no wonder that the latest announcement put fans on the defensive.
Why does the internet want to date Daemon Targaryen? House Of The Dragon's production teamdoesn't get it either
[Note: This article contains spoilers for House Of The Dragon episodes 1 through 9. Read on with caution!]. There’s just something about... incest? Despite his devious, murderous, smooching-his-niece-in-a-brothel ways, the internet cannot seem to get enough of House Of The Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. The wayward younger brother of King Viserys, Daemon is quick to dispose of an enemy or inconvenient friend. But despite episode after episode of unsavory actions, the Daemon fancams (and fanfare) just keep coming.
Rian Johnson: Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc is gay, "obviously"
Rian Johnson was reportedly super protective of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers during a London Film Festival Q&A, keeping the puzzle box plot details on lock ahead of the December 23, 2022 premiere on Netflix. But there was one thing the director was willing to confirm regarding the franchise’s central character, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig): the Southern detective’s sexuality. Asked directly if Blanc is gay, Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is,” per Insider.
James Gunn and Matt Reeves want to make more DC movies, but all WB wants is more Superman
Things aren’t really any less tumultuous at Warner Bros. Discovery, with the company still looking for a Kevin Feige-type to lead the production of DC superhero movies and soon-to-be-former DC Films head Walter Hamada leaving the company the second Black Adam is in theaters (so, Friday), but James Gunn and Matt Reeves have ideas for what they think Warner Bros. Discovery should do next: Let them make more DC superhero movies!
Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends may have largely disregarded the events of Halloween Kills (a clever conceit that we haven’t seen since J.J. Abrams threw The Last Jedi in the trash for his own crummy trilogy-ender), but one thing it’s not disregarding is the U.S. box office. Yes, after two weeks of Smile, the end of David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot trilogy took the top spot on the charts this weekend with a solid $41 million debut—especially considering its simultaneous premiere on Peacock, which is a sore subject for Freaky director Christopher Landon.
Luke Evans and Ruth Negga to star in Dan Levy’s directorial debut Good Grief
Dan Levy is preparing to direct his first feature film (after winning Emmys for writing and directing on a little show he made called Schitt’s Creek), and he’s assembled quite a cast for it: The movie will star Dan Levy himself, so that’s cheating, plus Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. We don’t know specifically who they’re all playing, but this is a regular movie and not a nerd movie, so it’s not like any of them will be playing Darth Vader.
All the ways October 21 will be a pop culture perfect storm
Sometimes the stars, films, shows, and albums just align. And that’s just what’s happening on October 21, 2022. In a “when it rains it pours” moment, this Friday is shaping up to be a pop culture perfect storm of the highest magnitude. Films starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell, and Paul Mescal all premiere that day. Taylor Swift returns with a new album, but it seems other musicians—Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, The Arctic Monkeys—don’t mind sharing a release date with that pop heavyweight. But wait, there’s more! As we at The A.V. Club batten down the hatches to prepare for this veritable maelstrom of content, we’ve put together a preview of every notable release; honestly, it’s helpful just to have it all spelled out in one place to keep track. P.S. While you’re marking the calendar, take note that October 21 is also the International Day of the Nacho. So this Friday, melt some cheese on some chips and chow down while you celebrate the following.
Once again, MCU fans are caught up in a Mephisto rumor—and this one has Sacha Baron Cohen
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us a Spider-Man movie with all of the different Spider-Mans in it and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has fully jumped (and flipped, and grappling hooked) over from Netflix, it’s time for rumor-loving MCU fans to return to the bread-and-butter of their diet: Mephisto. Marvel’s lord of Hell who is basically Satan but is not literally Satan. The guy who, in the comics, erased Spider-Man’s marriage, served as Thanos’ hype man during the Infinity Gauntlet story, and (more recently) transformed the Marvel universe into a thinly veiled parody of the DC Universe—which, coming from a guy who is effectively Satan, was a very funny gag.
House Of The Dragon
There’ve been some great dragon moments in the first season of House Of The Dragon, but the one at the climax of episode nine, “The Green Council,” ranks among the best dragon entrances so far. It capped an eventful episode in which the Hightowers were scrambling to get Prince Aegon on the Iron Throne before Princess Rhaenyra even knows her father is dead.
The Batman’s Paul Dano made a comic book based on his personal backstory for The Riddler
Lots of actors make up backstories for their characters that never make it on the screen; few have gone on to then commit that backstory to the page. But Paul Dano has the benefit of playing a character that belongs to a company hungry for IP, so in a moment of blessed corporate synergy, he’s releasing a tie-in comic book for The Batman about The Riddler’s origin story.
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
Why The Rings Of Power works better as a binge watch
If you’ve been waiting for the entire first season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to be available before diving in, your time has come. You can now watch all eight episodes on Prime Video, all at once or at your leisure. It’s a risky strategy in this day and age—when spoilers abound on social media (there won’t be any major spoilers here, though, so proceed without fear)—but in the case of this series, your patience might just pay off.
Rian Johnson discusses Angela Lansbury’s Glass Onion cameo, says nice things about Netflix
Last week, everyone who has already had the privilege of seeing Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion politely informed the internet that both Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim make cameos in the film as themselves, with this being the final onscreen appearance from Lansbury after her death (it’s also Sondheim’s final onscreen appearance, but he wasn’t really known for being “onscreen” anyway). This weekend, during the London Film Festival, Johnson spoke a bit about those cameos and how they happened.
SNL to keep overworking its hosts, will have Jack Harlow pull double-duty as musical guest
Last night, Megan Tee Stallion joined the ranks of previous Saturday Night Live hosts who also pulled double-duty as the musical guest (it’s a surprisingly long list), and the NBC comedy institution is already getting ready to do it again: Last night, SNL announced that its upcoming October 29 show will be hosted and musical guested by Jack Harlow—an artist has had an impressive run this year from “people don’t know who he is” to “winning VMAs” to “hosting SNL” (though, as other musical artists with a similar journey can probably attest, it’s inevitably going to lead to a spike in more out-of-touch people angrily saying “who is Jack Harlow” when October 29 rolls around).
With a new adaptation already on the way, Rick Riordan has announced a new Percy Jackson book
It’s 2022, and being in the Percy Jackson business is good. Disney+ is putting together a new series adaptation of the best-selling children’s fantasy books about a demigod learning about his destiny and all the other gods and god-type people who have opinions about it, with Walker Scobell playing Percy himself (replacing Logan Lerman from the movies). Now, original Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is cashing in by announcing a brand new Percy Jackson book—the first in over a decade. (Is it “cashing in” if you write a successful series of books that is now getting a second stab at an adaptation, and you decide to write another book? Or is it just smart business sense?)
Welcome To Chippendales
The trailer for Hulu’s next ripped-from-the-headlines, rise-and-fall true crime epic, Welcome To Chippendales, has some news for you: Women get horny. Once again, show creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy) takes back in time to the roots of modern American sex work, moving from the exploitation of two celebrities to the birthplace of the male strip club. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant with a dream: To be the sleekest, suavest, and most sophisticated gentleman of the 80s. And the only way he can do it is to build the world’s most extensive male-stripping empire.
George Clooney was furious he lost Thelma & Louise role to Brad Pitt, says Geena Davis
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are one of Hollywood’s best-known bromances, but if there’s one thing that could come between them, it is–apparently–Geena Davis. In her memoir Dying Of Politeness (excerpted by The Times), the chapter on Thelma & Louise is called “The Blond One” in honor of Pitt’s memorable audition, amongst a sea of brunettes, to be her paramour in the film.
In Aftersun, a father-daughter vacation turns memories into mesmerizing dreams
Early on in Aftersun, an 11-year-old girl tries to sleep while her father practices tai chi on a small balcony just outside her bedroom. White curtains cast a hazy glow over the open doorway separating father and daughter. As her breathing synchronizes with the rhythm of his swaying, the sound is muffled and a disorientation happens. Is it a dream? A memory? A hallucination? Turns out, it’s all three.
