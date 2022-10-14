ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
VANDERBILT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

City Staff Flag Concerns With Suitability Of Properties For Housing

A plan to solicit proposals from developers to build housing on three properties owned by the City of Traverse City has raised concerns from city staff, who flagged several challenges with the plan in a memo to city commissioners. Commissioners will discuss the memo at their meeting tonight (Monday), where they’ll also vote on moving ahead with the reconstruction of Madison and Jefferson streets in 2023 and authorizing a two-year pilot to convert three downtown streets to two-way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

High wind warning at the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drivers are being warned to slow down when crossing the Mighty Mac. The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued a high wind warning due to winds in the Straits area of 20-34 m.p.h. Examples of vehicles especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor...
UpNorthLive.com

Snow covers the ground in Gaylord

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cold, windy weather moved into Northern Michigan Tuesday. Winds up to 40 m.p.h . caused power outages and scattered tree limbs. : High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord was one of the first places in northern Michigan to...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Broadband expands into Oscoda County

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- More rural communities now have access to internet service with a ribbon cutting Tuesday in Oscoda County. Spectrum launched a project to connect more than 400 homes and small businesses as a part of the company's $5 billion investment through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).
OSCODA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy