fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
fullertonobserver.com
Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center
The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
