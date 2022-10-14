Read full article on original website
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
KHBS
Washington County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been located
CANEHILL, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's office says a woman who was last seen Friday night in Canehill has been located. Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall was last seen by her husband in the area of Antioch Road and South Skylight Mountain Road. She was wearing shorts, a black army T-shirt and she was barefoot.
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
KTUL
56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting identified
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape
McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
koamnewsnow.com
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
KTLO
Fort Smith mother, daughter sentenced to 7 years for bank fraud, identity theft
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith mother and daughter were sentenced Thursday to a combined sentencing of seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution for bank fraud, identity theft and theft of government funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Komp was sentenced to 4 years in prison...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
talkbusiness.net
New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith
A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
pryorinfopub.com
Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
