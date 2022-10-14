ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
TULSA, OK
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape

McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
talkbusiness.net

New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
PRYOR, OK

