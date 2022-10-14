ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
COLORADO STATE
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42

Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World

At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy