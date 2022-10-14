Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
cpr.org
Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term as Colorado’s governor: What you need to know
Jared Polis, the 43rd governor of Colorado, former congressman, and entrepreneur who has made hundreds of millions of dollars by starting and selling various tech-related companies, is seeking a second and final term as the state’s chief executive. He faces Republican Heidi Ganahl, a regent at the University of...
coloradosun.com
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
How much has Colorado’s homeless population increased compared to rest of US?
Stacker examined data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's and Urban Homeless Assessment Report to see how homelessness rates changed from 2020 to 2021, the latest data available.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado’s elections system is the ‘Gold Standard,’ League of Women voters chief says
DENVER | For 102 years, the League Of Women Voters has helped Americans understand how they can cast their vote in elections. The nonpartisan organization has never endorsed a political party or candidate, providing a valuable resource for voters of all political persuasions. The Colorado News Collaborative is speaking with...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder’s farmland is becoming desert. A solution? Look to beavers and prairie dogs.
Boulder’s semi-arid climate puts it ever at risk of becoming desert. Today, some land around town — about a thousand of Boulder’s 16,000 agricultural acres — is succumbing to that risk. Unless we intervene, acres available to local farmers could drastically decrease in the coming years and decades.
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42
Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend
The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
cobizmag.com
Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World
At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, clashed on a host of issues including inflation, the state budget, housing policy and public safety on Thursday night in Denver in their second debate, held just days before ballots go out to state voters. Throughout the fast-paced, hourlong...
