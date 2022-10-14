Read full article on original website
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
Valerie Kloosterman, who served 17 years as a physician assistant at Michigan Health, sued her former employer after she was allegedly terminated because of her Christian beliefs.
Atlanta voters reveal which issue could decide their vote: abortion access or the economy?
Voters in Atlanta had mixed opinions on which of two key issues, the economy or abortion, mattered more to them when casting their ballots this November.
Marco Rubio and Val Demings in furious clashes on abortion and gun safety in Florida debate
Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Val Demings traded barbs about abortion, guns and immigration during Florida’s increasingly bad-tempered Senate debate. The three-term Democratic congresswoman and the two-term Republican Senator traded aggressive barbs about abortion. Mr Rubio was asked about his previous remarks saying he opposed exceptions for rape and incest. In response, he said that every piece of legislation he has backed has had exceptions.“Every one of them does because that's what can pass and that's what the majority of people support,” he said. “We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions.”By...
