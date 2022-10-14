Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
nystateofpolitics.com
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record
Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
nystateofpolitics.com
NY absentee ballot voting rules hang on soon-to-be-released court ruling
A state Supreme Court judge is expected to release a ruling this week that could upend the process to count thousands of absentee ballots that have already been sent to voters. Saratoga County State Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, a Republican, will make a decision in the coming days to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors
Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York wants to crack down on catalytic converter theft
A new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters out of cars amid a rise in property crimes in New York. The measure will require companies that dismantle vehicles to maintain records of catalytic converters as an essential part and have businesses every 60 days report the number of catalytic converters received during that period.
nystateofpolitics.com
Why New York voters are anxious about democracy
New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
Comments / 0