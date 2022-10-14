ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors

Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
Local governments in New York to receive emergency management aid

County governments in New York are receiving aid to strengthen their planning and operations for responding to emergencies within their borders, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. All told, a combined $7.6 million in federal funding is heading to municipalities in the state to aid with disaster response. The money is being...
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs

New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
Overdose deaths continue to rise in New York

Overdose deaths in New York state rose 14% in 2021 compared to the previous year, a report released Monday by the state Department of Health found. The data released as part of a quarterly update from public health officials on opioid usage and deaths in the state comes as New York has continued to grapple with a sharp rise in overdose fatalities in recent years. The increase has coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County

A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
