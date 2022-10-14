Read full article on original website
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
SF Giants owner Charles Johnson donates to senator behind election conspiracies
Charles Johnson recently maxed out a donation to Sen. Ron Johnson, according to filings reviewed by SFGATE.
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
What Gavin Newsom ending California's COVID state of emergency really means
"It will probably have its most meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of Californians at the county level."
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
Democrats, GOP see California as target for US House gains
LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has predicted the GOP could seize control of the chamber in November by picking up seats in just one state: his own, California. Home to 1 in 8 Americans, the nation's most populous state is known as a Democratic monolith,...
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
Connecticut candidates debate crime after police ambush
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Less than a week after two Connecticut police officers were killed in an ambush, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes called for a national ban on assault weapons, while her Republican challenger, George Logan, stressed that more needs to be done to support law enforcement. The two...
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’
The security situation in the African Sahel — where U.S. commandos have trained, fought, and died in a “shadow war” for the past 20 years — is a nightmare, according to a Pentagon report quietly released late last month. It’s just the latest evidence of systemic American military failures across the continent, including two decades of deployments, drone strikes, and commando raids in Somalia that have resulted in a wheel-spinning stalemate and an ongoing spate of coups by U.S.-trained officers across West Africa that the chief of U.S. commandos on the continent said was due to U.S. alliances with repressive regimes.
Trump knew his letters to Kim Jong Un were classified and 'so top secret': Bob Woodward
Trump said on a call that the letters he wrote to Kim were "so top secret," veteran journalist Bob Woodward revealed.
Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
California guard gets 12 year prison term for killing inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
Valerie Kloosterman, who served 17 years as a physician assistant at Michigan Health, sued her former employer after she was allegedly terminated because of her Christian beliefs.
