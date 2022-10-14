Read full article on original website
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Kent City Council expected to vote on public camping ban Tuesday
KENT, Wash. — With a focus of “compassion” toward people experiencing homelessness, the city of Kent is working on a larger plan to address issues surrounding camping on properties not designated for camping. While a plan is in the works, the city's Operations and Public Safety Committee...
Greenwood business owners, residents hold town hall to talk public safety concerns in the area
SEATTLE — Businesses owners and residents gathered in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood to discuss public safety. Politicians and police fielded their questions at the event organized by the Taproot Theatre Company. “I think tonight is about listening more than anything. It’s about hearing why it is that this problem...
Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing
TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
Seattle small businesses can apply for up to $2,000 to repair damaged storefronts
SEATTLE — Help could be on the way for some Seattle business owners who saw their storefronts damaged from crime in the last year. Starting Tuesday, businesses can apply for up to $2,000 in grants to help pay for damages like broken windows, doors, locks, or etching on windows.
North Bend residents being asked to further conserve water following extended dry spell
NORTH BEND, Wash. — North Bend residents are being asked to limit their water usage following the driest summer western Washington has experienced in decades. Beginning Oct. 20, the city will move to Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance, limiting times for irrigation until further notice. North Bend...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
capitolhillseattle.com
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
Man shot while inside his Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they were shot while inside their Rainier Beach home Monday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a man had been shot.
Seattle mayor hoping to put more funding behind shelter referrals, encampment cleanups
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office is requesting additional funding for its Unified Care Team (UCT) in 2023, aimed at making emergency shelter referrals and clearing unauthorized encampments on sidewalks, parks and open spaces. In 2022, the UCT operated off of $23.5 million in base investments and...
Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined
SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Tacoma police sponsoring catalytic converter engraving event
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police hope to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts with an event coming up next month. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD), in partnership with Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive, is hosting a catalytic converter etching service on Nov. 18, 2022, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
'Inspansion': With no room to build out, Sea-Tac Airport is building upward
SEATTLE — It’s always a rush at the airport, from parking to getting through security. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has grown exponentially when it comes to passengers. “It reflects the growth that’s taking place in the region which is a good thing,” said Managing Director of Aviation at...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
