Seattle, WA

KING 5

Kent City Council expected to vote on public camping ban Tuesday

KENT, Wash. — With a focus of “compassion” toward people experiencing homelessness, the city of Kent is working on a larger plan to address issues surrounding camping on properties not designated for camping. While a plan is in the works, the city's Operations and Public Safety Committee...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews

SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man shot while inside his Rainier Beach home

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they were shot while inside their Rainier Beach home Monday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a man had been shot.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined

SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police sponsoring catalytic converter engraving event

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police hope to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts with an event coming up next month. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD), in partnership with Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive, is hosting a catalytic converter etching service on Nov. 18, 2022, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
